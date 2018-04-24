Committee formed in search for new higher education chancellor in West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission on Monday named the members of a search committee to find a successor to current Chancellor Paul L. Hill, who last month announced he will retire. Hill has served as chancellor since June 2012.
Commission Chairman Michael J. Farrell will lead the search committee, which comprises 12 additional members representing students, faculty, staff and community constituents, as well as members of the commission and experienced public and private higher education administrators. Farrell, from Huntington, is a founding member of Farrell, White & Legg PLLC.
“Selecting our next chancellor is an extremely important task that will help shape the future of West Virginia’s higher education policy and landscape,” Farrell said in a news release. “We’ve made amazing strides in recent years toward student success and record numbers of college graduates; however, our challenge to make college more affordable and to construct a highly educated workforce is tremendous and we must take care to choose a leader who will help our state accomplish the lofty goal to double the number of degrees we currently award.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/committee-formed-in-search-for-new-chancellor-in-wv/article_19fb63c6-2e27-55c0-bd65-14deae3f04ce.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch