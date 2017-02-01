W.Va. ABCA Commissioner Moats to retire

Press Release from the W.Va. of Department of Revenue:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ronald M. Moats, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner, will retire later this month following 28 years of service to the citizens of West Virginia.

Moats began his career with the State of West Virginia at the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration in 1989. He served the agency in many roles ranging from Deputy Commissioner to Director of Operations. Moats served Governor Joe Manchin from 2005 to 2010 as a Senior Project Manager and later worked for the Lottery Commission as an assistant to the Director from 2010 to 2011. In January 2011, he returned to the ABCA as Acting Commissioner. Governor Earl Ray Tomblin appointed him ABCA Commissioner several months later.

Moats dedication has resulted in many innovations throughout the ABCA. Under his guidance, the ABCA was transformed into a more modernized state agency by establishing a Bailment Control Inventory System as well as a new e-licensing software system to replace outdated systems and major upgrades to the Distribution Center. He started the NO School Spirits PSA Program to reach high school students and address underage alcohol use. The DUI Simulator Program has reached more than 35,000 high school students across the state.

“Commissioner Moats has served the state and its citizens with great distinction for many years,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We appreciate all of his hard work and contributions and wish him well in the future.”

Moats said, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of West Virginia for 28 years. As ABC Commissioner for the past six years, I have had the privilege to work with an incredible staff to build many lasting friendships, and together, I believe we made many positive changes.”

His retirement will take effect on Feb. 17.