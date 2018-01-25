Civil rights advocates, Democrats say West Virginia House Bill isn’t needed

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For about 45 minutes Wednesday, members of the House Judiciary Committee discussed a bill to protect religious freedom — protections that civil rights advocates and Democrats say are already protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The measure, House Bill 4010, would mandate that the government can’t compel a church or a church leader to perform a marriage against their sincerely held religious beliefs.

The bill passed out of the committee with a voice vote, with nays heard.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/news/civil-rights-advocates-democrats-say-house-bill-isn-t-needed/article_c1bbc5dc-69d4-51f9-94de-4d30da73913b.html

See more from NCWV Media