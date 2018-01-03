By LINDA HARRIS

The State Journal

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — China Energy’s potential $84 billion investment in energy projects in the Mountain State has sparked an uptick in interest in available industrial properties throughout the Upper Ohio Valley, officials say.

The memorandum of understanding, or MOU, is not binding, meaning the Chinese company can still back out if it wants to.

“Everybody’s trying to figure out what it means,” said Bryce Custer, NAI spring real estate adviser, Energy Services.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/china-energy-mou-impact-paying-dividends-for-northern-panhandle-properties/article_8ce1630a-f001-5043-b4db-f3b203d0941d.html

