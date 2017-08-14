Chemical leak reported at St. Clairsville wastewater treatment plant

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

A vapor cloud over the wastewater treatment plant in St. Clairsville this morning has caused city officials to issue a Code Red alert to area residents. While the extent or type of chemical leak from the plant is still unknown, residents are urged to stay indoors. No evacuations have been ordered as of 9:30 a.m. Hazmat personnel are on scene taking samples to learn the cause of the vapor cloud.

