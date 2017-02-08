Chelsey Jones joins Orion Strategies

Release from Orion Strategies:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Orion Strategies welcomes Chelsey Jones to its staff.

Jones previous served as executive director of the Elkins Randolph Chamber of Commerce where she significantly increased membership participation in that organization. Prior to her experience there, she served as recruiting manager for Intrawest and as a Senior Production manager for Trifecta Productions where she was successfully credited for various Telly and EPMixx Awards.

“Orion Strategies continues to grow at our offices across the states,” explained Curtis Wilkerson, the firm’s principal. “Chelsey Jones is a great addition to our experienced staff and will bring a different perspective to serve our clients.”

Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm with a staff of experienced professionals in public relations, government affairs, grassroots advocacy, polling, research and creative services. The firm was established in 2006 in Charleston and expanded to the Buckhannon location in 2008.

“I am thankful to join such a strong and effective team,” said Jones. “I look forward to making a positive impact with Orion Strategies and our clients.”

Jones has a Masters of Journalism and Mass Communication from Marshall University.