Charleston Native Anne Fischer to Keynote TechConnect Women & Technology Conference

Event set for June 26 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Featuring an impressive lineup of female leaders in the technology fields, to include Charleston native Dr. Anne Fischer with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), TechConnect West Virginia’s Women & Technology Conference is sure to inspire, inform and educate, representatives announced.



TechConnect will host the 2017 Women & Technology Conference on Monday, June 26 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston. This year’s event is presented in partnership with the Charleston Area Alliance, with the conference luncheon combined with the Alliance’s Elevations Professional Women’s Network Luncheon.

“The under-representation of women in technology across all sectors has been well documented for many years, but solutions are elusive,” said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect. “Developing this potential source of untapped talent could help to diversify and grow our economy, and encouraging more women to enter tech fields and become tech entrepreneurs is an important goal for West Virginia and the nation”.

Barth said the event will feature inspirational women speakers, informative and useful panel discussions and breakout sessions, and ample opportunity for quality networking.

Dr. Anne Fischer, a native of Charleston and Defense Science Office Program Manager with DARPA, will deliver the keynote luncheon address and speak to the agency’s experience in creating breakthrough technology for national security. Among its many achievements, DARPA paved the way for the modern Internet, miniaturized GPS technology, and developed the stealth technology that led to the F-117 Nighthawk jet.

The event will also feature a keynote address by Dr. Maura McLaughlin, Eberly Family Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy at West Virginia University. Dr. McLaughlin will discuss her work with the Pulsar Search Collaboratory, a joint project between the Green Bank Observatory and WVU designed to encourage high school students to pursue careers in STEM.

“This event is geared towards women working in technology fields as well as those interested in pursuing, or migrating to a technology-focused career”, Barth said. “In addition, anyone interested in exploring ways to bridge the tech gender gap and inspire future generations of girls to pursue STEM fields is encouraged to attend”.

To register for the event, visit www.techconnectwv.org/events. For more information, contact Anne Barth at (304) 444-2918 or anne@techconnectwv.org.