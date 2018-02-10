Chanda Adkins appointed to WV House of Delegates’ District 31

By Andrea Lannom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Chanda Adkins of Raleigh County to the House of Delegates District 31 seat vacated by Lynne Arvon, who was appointed to the state Senate.

Adkins was sworn in Friday. The two other names submitted to the governor for the seat were Christopher Toney and Hubert Miller, the governor’s office said.

She had previously filed to run for election for the 31st District seat in the May primary. The seat was vacated when Justice appointed Arvon last month to the 9th District Senate seat left vacant after Sen. Jeff Mullins resigned earlier in the month.

“I’m going to serve the people in the 31st. I’m a quick study and I want to learn as much as I can learn and do as much as I can,” Adkins said, later adding, “It’s good to keep the seat conservative and as a woman, I just want to serve the people well.”

Adkins is a licensed pharmacist and also is a director for the West Virginians for Health Freedom, a grassroots anti-vaccine group.

