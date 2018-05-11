Casino operators dispute Justice’s claim of deal on sports betting integrity fee
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice stunned the West Virginia gaming industry Thursday, issuing a news release claiming that a tentative agreement has been reached to incorporate an “integrity fee” into the state’s new sports betting law.
“I don’t know how in the world we got to the point where the governor says there is a deal. There is no deal in place,” John Cavacini, president of the West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association, which represents the state’s racetrack casinos, said Thursday regarding the governor’s announcement.
Meanwhile, Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, an early and strong advocate for sports betting, said he is considering seeking an injunction against Justice to block any official action resulting from a closed-door meeting of stakeholders on Wednesday, in a possible violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/casino-operators-dispute-justice-s-claim-of-deal-on-sports/article_8c386d5f-9c4a-5a93-8b03-2898ca4b835e.html
