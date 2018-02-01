Carmichael: Senate unlikely to OK West Virginia teacher pay amendments, working on PEIA relief
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said the Senate will take up two amendments Thursday to give larger pay raises to public school teachers, but said it’s doubtful the Senate majority will adopt either one.
“At this point, we’re committed to being fiscally responsible as we can, while providing as much of a teacher pay raise, and a public employee pay raise as we can,” Carmichael said Wednesday.
Senate Democrats have two amendments pending, one to increase the first year of the teacher pay raises from 1 percent to 3 percent, and an alternate proposal that would increase salaries for starting teachers by $6,000 with a smoothing of increases for more senior teachers so that the starting salaries for new hires would not exceed pay for longer-serving teachers.
