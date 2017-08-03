Capito’s Morgantown Office Vandalized After Health Care Vote

By J. KENDALL PERKINSON

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just days after West Virginia Senator Shelley Capito (R) voted to consider a Republican health care bill, her Morgantown office was vandalized.

The message, “F— Capito, F— Capital” was written in black spray paint across the office entrance at 48 Donley Street this Sunday between midnight and 9 a.m.. Police are investigating and have not currently released any additional information. The graffiti has been removed.

Capito’s office confirmed the incident, but had no additional comment.