Capito won’t support current GOP health care draft

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

“I came to Washington to make the lives of West Virginians better,” Capito said in a statement. “Throughout this debate, I have said that I will only support a bill that provides access to affordable health care coverage for West Virginians, including those on Medicaid and those struggling with drug addiction I have studied the draft legislation and CBO analysis to understand its impact on West Virginians. As drafted, this bill will not ensure access to affordable health care in West Virginia, does not do enough to combat the opioid epidemic that is devastating my state, cuts traditional Medicaid too deeply and harms rural health care providers.”

Still, some of the House provisions are supported, including allowing insurance to be purchased across state lines, changing Medicaid funding to block grants and funding to cover people with pre-existing conditions through high-risk pools.