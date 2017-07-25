Sen. Capito will vote to begin debate to repeal, replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued this statement regarding her vote to proceed to debate on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare:

“Today, I will vote to begin debate to repeal and replace Obamacare. As this process advances on the Senate floor, I will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of West Virginians. I remain committed to reforming our health care system while also addressing the concerns I have voiced for months. I will continue to push for policies that result in affordable health care coverage for West Virginians, including those who are in the Medicaid population and those struggling with drug addiction.”