Capito Votes to Confirm Wilbur Ross for Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., released the following statement after voting this evening to confirm Wilbur Ross for Commerce secretary:

“In addition to participating in his nomination hearing, I had the chance to meet one-on-one with Mr. Ross in my office last month. We discussed West Virginia’s economic development and broadband infrastructure needs, and solutions for spurring investment in distressed communities. I am encouraged by his expertise and qualifications to serve as Commerce secretary, and I look forward to working with Mr. Ross to create an environment where jobs, economic opportunity and families can thrive.”