Capito announces mobile office schedule for February

By MATT HARVEY

The Exponent Telegram

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office schedule for February.

Capito’s staff will be available to meet with area residents and assist with casework and issues related to federal agencies at the following times and locations:

Feb. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Alderson Broaddus Campus Center Lobby, 101 College Hill Drive, Philippi;

Feb. 8, noon-1 p.m.: Morgantown Public Library, 373 Spruce St., Morgantown;

Feb. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Randolph County Senior Center, Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue, Elkins;

Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:Fairmont State University Falcon Center, 1201 Locust Ave., Fairmont; and 2-3 p.m., Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, 215 S. Third St., Suite 101, Clarksburg;

Feb. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Braxton County Senior Center, 33 Senior Center Drive, Sutton;

Feb. 22, noon-1 p.m.:Taylor County Courthouse, 214 W. Main St., Grafton;

Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-noon,: Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon.