Capito announces mobile office schedule for February

By MATT HARVEY
The Exponent Telegram
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office schedule for February.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Capito’s staff will be available to meet with area residents and assist with casework and issues related to federal agencies at the following times and locations:
Feb. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Alderson Broaddus Campus Center Lobby, 101 College Hill Drive, Philippi;
Feb. 8, noon-1 p.m.: Morgantown Public Library, 373 Spruce St., Morgantown;
Feb. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Randolph County Senior Center, Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue, Elkins;
Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:Fairmont State University Falcon Center, 1201 Locust Ave., Fairmont; and 2-3 p.m., Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, 215 S. Third St., Suite 101, Clarksburg;
Feb. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Braxton County Senior Center, 33 Senior Center Drive, Sutton;
Feb. 22, noon-1 p.m.:Taylor County Courthouse, 214 W. Main St., Grafton;
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-noon,: Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon.