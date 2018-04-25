Calhoun County Park to host Dark Skies Family Fun Night

The Calhoun Chronicle

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. — Calhoun County Park on Saturday, May 19, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. It is a free event for all ages.

The public is invited to join Calhoun County Schools and the amateur astronomers from Central Appalachian Astronomy Club of Clarksburg for a night under the stars.

According to the news release, Calhoun County is known in astronomy circles as having some of the darkest skies in the eastern United States. Astronomers in the tri-state area regularly take advantage of this fact to view the night sky at Calhoun County Park, located three miles south of Grantsville.

The evening will begin with a family picnic-style meal, followed by a variety of 30-minute workshops for all ages as follows:

–Reading circles.

–Crafts.

–Visiting the star lab from NASA.

–Identifying constel-lations.

–Using a telescope.

–Building a telescope.

At 8:30, viewing will begin for amateur astronomers.

Visit boe.calhoun.k12.wv.us/ to register for this educational family event.

The event is funded by Remake Learning Days, Save The Children, 21st Century Community Learning Grant, volunteers from the community, and Central Appalachian Astronomy Club.

