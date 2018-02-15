Latest News:
Cabell schools, others to close Friday for pay, PEIA stoppage

The Herald-Dispatch

School employees and supporters picket outside the Cabell County Board of Education on Feb. 3, 2018 in Huntington. Rallies, pickets and walkouts have been held over the past week around the state protesting pay levels and rising insurance costs.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Classes have been canceled in Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln counties Friday, Feb. 16, as school employees hold a one-day work stoppage to protest changes to health insurance provisions for state workers and salary increases they consider inadequate.

On Tuesday, about 300 public school teachers, service personnel and supporters from Cabell and Wayne counties gathered to set an agenda for Friday.

In Cabell County, all school staff, except for 261-day contract employees, will not report. The day will be treated like a snow day to be made up by the end of the school year.

“Like any regular school day missed due to inclement weather or other situations, by state law, the district will be required to make up the missed day later this school year at a date to be announced,” said Jedd Flowers, director of communications for the school system.

Should a prolonged statewide strike occur, Flowers said, the only option would be to close school for additional days to be made up at the end of the school year.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/cabell-schools-others-to-close-friday-for-pay-peia-stoppage/article_50255236-d4d5-5645-87b5-bc9c2701a686.html

