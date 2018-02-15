Cabell schools, others to close Friday for pay, PEIA stoppage
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Classes have been canceled in Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln counties Friday, Feb. 16, as school employees hold a one-day work stoppage to protest changes to health insurance provisions for state workers and salary increases they consider inadequate.
On Tuesday, about 300 public school teachers, service personnel and supporters from Cabell and Wayne counties gathered to set an agenda for Friday.
In Cabell County, all school staff, except for 261-day contract employees, will not report. The day will be treated like a snow day to be made up by the end of the school year.
Should a prolonged statewide strike occur, Flowers said, the only option would be to close school for additional days to be made up at the end of the school year.
