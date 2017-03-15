Byrd Center to offer ‘Understanding the Electoral College’ program

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education will conduct a civic education program focusing on the U.S. Electoral College on Thursday, April 6, 2017, from 7-9 p.m. The event, Understanding the Electoral College, will take place in the Auditorium of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education on the campus of Shepherd University.

Dr. Ray Smock, current director of the Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education and former Historian at the U.S. House of Representatives, and Thomas Neale, a specialist in American National Government, will discuss the Electoral College’s origins, how the Electoral College functions within U.S. presidential elections, and key events in the Electoral College’s history. Cecelia Mason, former Eastern Panhandle Bureau Chief for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and current Instructor in Shepherd University’s Communications Department, will moderate the session.

“Interest in basic civic education is on the rise after the last presidential election,” said Smock, “and I find this a positive and healthy trend. We will be planning future events to discuss a range of topics on elections, separation of powers, the role of each branch of government, and related topics that we can discuss in a friendly, informative and non-partisan atmosphere.”

The program has been developed in cooperation with Shepherd University’s Lifelong Learning program, the League of Women Voters of Jefferson County, the Jefferson County Branch of the NAACP, the Republican Party of Jefferson County, Democrats of Jefferson County, the Libertarian Party of West Virginia, and the Mountain Party (the WV affiliate of the U.S. Green Party).

The event is free and open to the public, however seating is limited and interested parties are strongly encouraged to reserve seats in advance. Seats can be reserved by calling the Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at 304-876-5648 or by emailing Mr. Jody Brumage at jbrumage@shepherd.edu.

— About the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education: The mission of the Robert C. Byrd Center is to advance representative democracy by promoting a better understanding of the United States Congress and the Constitution through programs and research that engage citizens in the history of Congress. The Center is the home of the Robert C. Byrd Archive containing the papers and records of the Senator’s long career. More can be found at http://www.byrdcenter.org/