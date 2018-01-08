Business registrations increase in West Virginia

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Business registrations in 2017 in West Virginia increased about 11 percent over the previous year, the West Virginia Secretary of State said on Wednesday.

The increase of 10.87 percent compares to 12.10 percent in 2016 over 2015, Secretary of State Mac Warner said. According to data from the Business Statistics Database, 8,318 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office in 2017.

