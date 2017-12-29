Bundle up West Virginia: Cold temps here to stay

By KAITLYN NEFF

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — As the year comes to an end, the winter season has really just begun, and the cold temperatures are here to stay according to a meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Meteorologist Carl Erickson shared that while many hope that these cold temperatures Fairmont has been experiencing will begin to steadily rise, the cold weather is here to stay.

“Certainly, it looks like the cold weather is going to be locked in here for quite some time,” Erickson said.

Temperatures for today are expected to remain in the upper 20s with some snow overnight.

“There’s no real big storms coming our way, just a couple fast-moving features of these clipper-type storms across the board,” Erickson said. “The first of which will come in (tonight) spreading some snow, that real dry powdery type of snow. That may put down an inch or two (tonight) with a few local cold spots close to three inches up in the mountains. So generally 1-3 inches across the board.”

