Brooke County BOE backs teachers

By WARREN SCOTT

The Weirton Daily Times

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Brooke County school officials issued a statement Monday in support of teachers seeking better pay and benefits from the state and recognized a Brooke High School science teacher for securing state funds to educate students about health and medicine.

Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute closed Monday’s board meeting by reading a statement on behalf of the board, herself and her staff commending the county’s teachers and others for appealing to the state Legislature for better pay and benefits. Brooke County teachers are among many throughout the state protesting a proposed increase to health premiums paid to the state’s Public Employee Insurance Agency while offering a 1 percent across the board raise they said won’t offset their increased healthcare contributions.

