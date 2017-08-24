Bridgeport contractor AST named to Inc. 5000 for fourth consecutive year

Staff report

The Exponent Telegram

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) has once again been recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine! Ranked NO. 757, AST has been consistently recognized among successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small and midsized businesses.

“AST is both humbled and proud to be on this list for the fourth consecutive year,” said Executive Chairman, Bob Wentz. “I believe we have sustained this level of achievement by focusing on our ongoing commitment to teamwork and customer satisfaction. Making the list really validates what we do and the services we provide truly make an impact.”

This is the fourth consecutive year AST has made the Inc. 500/5000, having first made the Inc. 500 in 2014. The Inc. 5000 is an expansion of the Inc. 500, which ranks the country’s top 5000 fastest-growing private companies.

AST will be honored at the annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list. The event will be held on Oct. 10 through 12 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.