Bombardier’s West Virginia facility recruiting aerospace apprentices

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bombardier’s West Virginia Air Center (WVAC) is recruiting aerospace apprentices and will hold an invitational on Monday, June 26, at the Bridgeport Conference Center for interested candidates.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Conference Center’s Grand Ballroom and conclude at 4 p.m.

“The Apprenticeship program is an unprecedented opportunity to grow local talent into a career in aviation. Bombardier is committed to providing world-class service to our customers and we want to train the best employees to make that happen,” said Chad Hill, director of operations.

Mechanically inclined candidates who can pass a mechanical aptitude exam proctored on-site should attend. Apprenticeship positions are full-time opportunities with exceptional benefits and competitive compensation. Apprentices will experience mentorship and on-the-job training while performing support work for advanced Technicians. Interested candidates should bring a professional resume with them.

“As a global industry leader, Bombardier is setting the tone for future success in aerospace – and we are doing it right here in West Virginia. We’re creating opportunities that were previously unavailable in our industry,” said Michael Genin, manager of operations. “At Bombardier Aerospace, our employees work together to evolve mobility worldwide – one good idea at a time. If you have a good idea, we’ll provide the environment where it will thrive and grow into a great product or customer experience. Your ideas are our fuel.”

