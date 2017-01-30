BODYWORKS raises more than $2,000 for coat relief program

Press Release:

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Scores of local children received warm winter coats thanks to area rehabilitation and fitness center, BODYWORKS, and its members.

In a promotion that ran during the month of December, BODYWORKS raised $2,210 to support Operation Warm, a program the Beckley Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local No. 795 was utilizing to provide coats to local children living in poverty.

“BODYWORKS considers our community to be family. I am pleased, as always, with the generous response of our members when given the opportunity by Beckley firefighters to help raise money and distribute coats to children in need,” explained Mick Bates, CEO of BODYWORKS.

This past holiday season BODYWORKS offered a promotion that provided individuals with an opportunity to save on gym memberships and also give to Operation Warm. For ten dollars, individuals could add an extra month to new memberships purchased through the BODYWORKS holiday promotion. BODYWORKS then gave 100% of the proceeds from the extra month purchases to Operation Warm to help fulfill the coat goal for 2016. Funds over and above the goal will be put towards the 2017 Operation Warm coat fund.

“The amount raised represents a total of 221 months purchased, or over 18 years worth of exercise,” said Bates. “Our members gained an additional month to shed their winter coats and also helped provide a total of 65 coats to kids in need.”

Operation Warm provides brand new, American-made winter coats to local children living in poverty. BODYWORKS and Beckley firefighters distributed a round of coats December 15th, just in time for Christmas. The goal for the 2016 program was to provide 117 coats to the children at Beckley Head Start.

“This fundraiser exceeded my expectations and is a win-win for all. We far exceeded the 117-coat goal for the children of Beckley in need. We look forward to continuing to support and expand this program in the years ahead.”

BODYWORKS, a network of health, fitness and rehabilitation facilities with locations in Beckley and Pineville, is dedicated to understanding and satisfying the evolving needs of the 4,000 clients and members it serves each year. BODYWORKS’ commitment to a healthier tomorrow is offered through an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to health, fitness and rehabilitation to restore and improve quality of life. Learn more about BODYWORKS at: www.bodyworkshfr.com