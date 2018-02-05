Blennerhassett Museum examines Sumner School in lecture series kick off

By BRETT DUNLAP

PARKERSBURG — The old Sumner School was at the center of the local African-American community in Parkersburg for a number of years, the president of the Sumnerite Association told a gathering at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History on Sunday.

Toni Oliver spoke about the school and its history during the first presentation in the 2018 Blennerhassett Museum Winter Lecture Series. The Sumnerite Museum, which is housed in the part of the school that once held its gymnasium, is located at 1016 Avery St. in Parkersburg. The original school was mostly torn down in the mid-1950s.

