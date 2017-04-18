Bioscience summit slated for Morgantown

Staff reports

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Presidents from West Virginia University, Marshall University and Shepherd University will be among those attending the 7th Annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown.

Keynote speaker will be Morgantown native and entrepreneur George Bennett, who will share his story and offer strategies for growing the West Virginia life science economy.

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and Shepherd University President Mary Hendrix also will discuss the role of academia in spurring private sector life science growth during a fireside chat.

Sally Hodder, Director of the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute (WVCTSI) and Associate Vice President for Clinical and Translational Science at WVU, will moderate the segment and focus discussion on the ways in which academia, and more specifically WVU, Shepherd and Marshall, are promoting economic development in the life sciences in West Virginia.

Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President & Executive Dean for Health Sciences at WVU, will address the conference and speak to how entrepreneurship and vibrant economies lead to healthier communities. And, the event will feature content related to funding opportunities in the life sciences, commercialization initiatives and much more.

The event also will feature a special Life Science Research Showcase & Reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Faculty-led research teams, academicians, clinicians and companies from around the state will showcase their work to the events’ audience, which will be comprised of life science companies, investors, researchers, service providers, among others.

Registration is still available by visiting www.biowv.org.

See more from The State Journal