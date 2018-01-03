Biodiesel plant developer to address commission

By TINA ALVEY

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Acknowledging that some questions about the project remain unanswered, Greenbrier County Commission President Woody Hanna said he has requested that Jason Perry, one of the developers of a proposed synthetic fuel plant, attend an upcoming commission session.

A couple of people have already aired concerns at commission meetings, questioning the environmental impact and funding mechanism for the facility, which is planned for the Sam Black area near I-64.

Hanna announced Friday evening that Perry is tentatively scheduled to make a presentation on the biodiesel production project at the commission’s Jan. 23 meeting.

The commission is asking that constituents share their concerns about the project in writing prior to that meeting to enable Perry to properly respond.

According to Commissioner Lowell Rose, the point of Perry’s appearance at a commission session is to allow him to describe the project and address the public’s concerns, not to engage in a contentious back-and-forth.

