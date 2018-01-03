Biodiesel plant developer to address commission
By TINA ALVEY
The Register-Herald
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Acknowledging that some questions about the project remain unanswered, Greenbrier County Commission President Woody Hanna said he has requested that Jason Perry, one of the developers of a proposed synthetic fuel plant, attend an upcoming commission session.
A couple of people have already aired concerns at commission meetings, questioning the environmental impact and funding mechanism for the facility, which is planned for the Sam Black area near I-64.
Hanna announced Friday evening that Perry is tentatively scheduled to make a presentation on the biodiesel production project at the commission’s Jan. 23 meeting.
According to Commissioner Lowell Rose, the point of Perry’s appearance at a commission session is to allow him to describe the project and address the public’s concerns, not to engage in a contentious back-and-forth.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/biodiesel-plant-developer-to-address-commission/article_b4437697-d065-51de-871e-743efd31e8fc.html
See more from The Register-Herald