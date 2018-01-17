Bills target West Virginia BOE for elections

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A couple of bills introduced in the West Virginia Legislature look to give the entire state a more equal representation on the state Board of Education.

A bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate, SB 20, and one introduced in the House of Delegates, House Joint Resolution 103, would call for members of the state Board of Education be elected to their positions as well as establish an election procedure.

Under the Senate bill, the state Board of Education consists of 12 members, including the state superintendent of schools, the chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission and the chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education, which none are voting members. The other nine voting members are citizens of the state, elected to four-year terms.