Bills introduced in the legislature Feb. 8-9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are some bills introduced Feb. 8 and 9. Local lead sponsors and co-sponsors are noted.

SB 6, resurrects the Tim Tebow Act, to allow students who are homeschooled, privately tutored or attend a private religious school that isn’t part of the Secondary School Activities Commission to participate in extracurricular activities, including athletic teams, at SSAC schools. Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, co-sponsor.

SB 7 and HB 2124, would require election of delegates by division in multi-delegate districts, in the same way judges are chosen. Sypolt, co-sponsor, SB 7.

SB 19, last year’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, redubbed the Freedom of Conscience Protection Act.

SB 36, to allow school nurses to possess and administer opioid antagonists, such as Naloxone. Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, co-sponsor.

SB 181, would abolish RESAs and transfer their duties to the state school board.

SB 184, would transfer ownership of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to a private, nonprofit entity.

SB 201, to hire a consultant to prepare a plan of options concerning selling, renovating or leasing Mildred Mitchell Batmen Hospital, William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital, Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin Sr. Health Center and Lakin Hospital.

SB 211, to prevent county parks and recreation commissions from prohibiting firearms.

HB 2014, the return of the Cupcake Bill, to allow school parents or the school to serve sweets during the holidays, with parental permission.

HB 2027, to transfer ownership of the parkways authority, including the turnpike, to the Division of Highways.

HB 2036, to allow counties and municipalities to levy a sales tax of food and beverages sold at restaurants.

HB 2056, to require school football players to wear neck braces. Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, sponsor.

HB 2065, to require local elections to coincide with statewide general or primary elections.

HB 2071, to authorize the medical use of cannabis-based pharmaceutical products. Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, co-sponsor.

HB 2073, to allow school elective courses on the history of the Bible.

HB 2982, to prohibit state funding of abortions.

HB 2100, to treat active military members stationed in West Virginia as residents for obtaining concealed carry permits.

HB 2106 and SB 76, the Second Chance for Employment Act, to expand eligibility for criminal expungement for nonviolent felons. Fleischauer, Beach, co-sponsors, respectively.

HB 2117, to remove the GED requirement to qualify for a PROMISE scholarship. Delegate Cindy Frich, R-Monongalia, co-sponsor.

HB 2135, to eliminate the helmet requirement for motorcycle riders age 21 and over.

HB 2158, the return of the Healthy and Safe Workplace Act, regarding workplace bullying. Fleischauer, sponsor, Caputo, co-sponsor.

HB 2212, the Firearms Freedom Act, to exempt firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition from federal regulation if it is sold and maintained in West Virginia.

HB 2305, to guarantee that the driver’s license of a veteran doesn’t expire until six months after separation from service, and the driver’s license of a person working for the state or the United States outside U.S. borders doesn’t expire until six months after return to West Virginia. Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, co-sponsor.

HB 2311, to make all future federal and local firearms laws unenforceable. Frich, co-sponsor.

