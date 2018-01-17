Bill requires West Virginia schools to offer Bible class as elective

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A bill offered by a Wood County senator requiring schools to provide an elective on Bible teachings could shake things like the horns of Joshua.

Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Republican Sens. Mike Azinger of Wood County and Sue Cline of Wyoming County, would require all schools to provide an elective course on Hebrew Scriptures, Old Testament of the Bible, or New Testament of the Bible for the purpose of teaching students “knowledge of biblical content, characters, poetry, and narratives that are prerequisites to understanding contemporary society and culture, including literature, art, music, mores, oratory, and public policy” and familiarize students with the content, history and literary style of the Hebrew Scriptures or New Testament and their influence on law, history, government, literature, art, music, customs, morals, values and culture.

News of the bill’s introduction has reached the Freedom from Religion Foundation, which found it “to be very concerning,” Patrick Elliott, senior counsel for the organization, said.