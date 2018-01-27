House Bill would eliminate West Virginia film tax credits

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A bill eliminating the film tax credits in West Virginia is going to the governor for his signature.

The House of Delegates on Friday passed Senate Bill 263, which passed the Senate last week. It discontinues film tax credits and grandfathers credits already issued.

Eliminating the credits would be a deterrent to filming in West Virginia, according to Rich Rule of Dizzyboy Productions in Parkersburg, which made “Khange the Game” and “Marrtown.”“Marrtown” debuted last fall.

“It would have an impact on filmmaking here,” he said.

The bill, requested by the governor’s office, amends the West Virginia Film Industry Investment Act created in 2007. It also transfers the duties of the film office effective July 1 to the Division of Tourism.

Discussion on the bill in the House started on Thursday, but was tabled to take action on Friday. Similar legislation was rejected in the House last year.