Bill could allow conceal carry firearms on West Virginia college campuses
By DOUGLAS SOULE
The Daily Athenaeum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A bill in the West Virginia legislature could allow concealed carry firearms on public college campuses in West Virginia.
House Bill 4298, or “The Campus Self Defense Act,” would strip power from the WVU Board of Governors to restrict concealed carry.
• A stadium or arena with more than 5,000 people
• A daycare on campus
• A law enforcement building on campus ( like the WVU Police Department building)
University officials expressed concern over this bill.
Read the entire article: http://www.thedaonline.com/news/bill-could-allow-conceal-carry-firearms-on-college-campuses/article_157812b8-09f0-11e8-bfe8-1b0205b9677d.html
See more from The Daily Athenaeum