Bill could allow conceal carry firearms on West Virginia college campuses

By DOUGLAS SOULE

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A bill in the West Virginia legislature could allow concealed carry firearms on public college campuses in West Virginia.

House Bill 4298, or “The Campus Self Defense Act,” would strip power from the WVU Board of Governors to restrict concealed carry.

Though in its current form, the bill would still not allow concealed carry in the following places:

• A stadium or arena with more than 5,000 people

• A daycare on campus

• A law enforcement building on campus ( like the WVU Police Department building)

University officials expressed concern over this bill.

