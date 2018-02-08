Bill with 2 percent teacher pay raise heads to full West Virginia House

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill providing pay raises for teachers, school service, personnel and State Police is headed to the full House for consideration after the House Committee on Finance unanimously passed it Wednesday, changing the bill to provide that teachers receive a 2 percent pay increase for the upcoming year and 1 percent for each of the following three years.

School service personnel and State Police receive a 2 percent pay raise the upcoming year and 1 percent the following year.

The original version of the bill called for a 1 percent pay raise for each of the next five years for teachers and a 1 percent pay raise each of the following two years for all other employees.

“Members of the House of Delegates want to provide as much of a pay increase to our teachers, State Police, service personnel and public employees as our budget will allow,” House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said in a news release. “We believe we can afford a greater salary increase in the coming year. “In combination with the PEIA changes we have already secured, we believe this new pay raise plan will provide a greater benefit to our public employees, while also ensuring stability in our budget.”

Earlier Wednesday, the House passed a resolution to recommend that the PEIA finance board suspend implementation of the plan it adopted last December for the 2019 plan year.

