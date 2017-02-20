Berkeley County recognized in Charleston

By DANYEL VANREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County is being recognized at the state Legislature this morning thanks to the work of Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, and other members of the community.

Householder said Berkeley County has not had a day in the Legislature since his election in 2010. He wanted the Legislature to recognize the efforts of the community and businesses thriving in the county.

Householder teamed up with Pam Brush — president of the Berkeley County Republican Club — and Tina Combs — president and CEO of the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce — to make the county’s day at the Legislature a reality.

According to Brush, a bus primarily sponsored by the Republican Club will transport members of the local business community to Charleston to display the business prowess of the county.

While Householder filed the paperwork to make Berkeley County Day possible and the Berkeley County Republican Club primarily funded the means of transportation, Combs organized 10 local businesses to bring pieces of Berkeley County to the lawmakers in the Capitol.

Combs said the business leaders have prepared displays for the event and will have the opportunity to engage with lawmakers.

“This event is a great way for the business community and others to talk to people in Charleston about concerns,” Combs said.

Householder agreed that Berkeley County’s day at the Capitol was a good way to bring concerns and ideas from the Panhandle to the attention of lawmakers in Charleston.

“I feel there’s a lot of disconnect between Charleston and the Panhandle,”Householder said. “Berkeley County Day is one way to remove the disconnect.”

The county business leaders are scheduled to meet with the governor, Senate president and the Speaker of the House.

“It’s an opportunity to share concerns with the Legislative leaders,”Householder said.

Brush said the West Virginia Federation for Republican Women will also be present this morning.

Brush, Combs and Householder all agree: Berkeley County Day is an opportunity for the local community to be heard.

See more from The Journal