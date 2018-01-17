Banning West Virginia tobacco sales to anyone under 21 would cut health care costs, bill’s sponsors say

By LINDA HARRIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sponsors of a bill that would make it illegal in West Virginia to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 say their goal is to reduce health care costs by reducing nicotine use.

Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, wants to see West Virginia join Tobacco 21, a nationwide movement to restrict the sale of tobacco and tobacco products to those 21 and over. To date, five states and nearly 300 municipalities across the nation have joined the movement.

Stollings, lead sponsor in the senate, said it’s the first step to developing the “healthy workforce” experts say the Mountain State must have to attract investment and create jobs.

