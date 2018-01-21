Atlantic Coast Pipeline receives FERC approval to begin first pre-construction work in W.Va.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project received another key federal regulatory approval Friday, according to officials with Dominion Energy.
“Today, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header Project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to begin limited tree felling and vegetation clearing in areas planned for construction in 2018,” said Aaron Ruby, spokesperson for Dominion.
The approval allows for the first pre-construction work on the project, Ruby said.
“Tree felling will begin in the coming days in West Virginia and Virginia, while activity in North Carolina will begin once we receive remaining state agency approvals,” he said.
Tree felling will continue through the end of March, Ruby said.
“All trees will remain along the right of way until we receive remaining state and federal approvals to clear trees and begin other construction work,” he said. “Once we’ve received those approvals, we’ll take the final step of requesting a Notice to Proceed with construction from FERC. We expect to receive all remaining approvals and a Notice to Proceed in time to begin construction in the early spring.”
