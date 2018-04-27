As EPA administrator faces criticism, West Virginia congressmen jump to his defense
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite a series of searing questions targeted at Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in two congressional hearings Thursday, West Virginia’s congressmen were not among Pruitt’s tough critics.
Pruitt, facing criticism from Democrats and Republicans following reports of excessive spending of taxpayer money and potential conflicts of interest, appeared before the House’s Energy and Commerce subcommittee on the Environment and the House’s Appropriations’ Interior subcommittee to discuss the EPA’s 2019 budget.
Instead of a discussion about the budget, Pruitt mostly fielded questions about having purchased a $43,000 private phone booth for his office, flying first class to protect himself from unverified “security threats” and paying $50 a night to stay at a condo owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist, among other reports.
