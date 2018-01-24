Arvon appointed to West Virginia 9th District Senate seat

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Raleigh County Delegate Lynne Arvon to fill the 9th District Senate seat left vacant after Sen. Jeff Mullins resigned earlier this month.

Arvon was sworn in Tuesday morning to the seat which represents Raleigh and Wyoming counties. She was first elected to the House of Delegates District 31 seat in 2012.

“It feels surreal right now. It happened very quickly,” Arvon said, noting she heard of her appointment from the governor at 9:30 Tuesday morning. “But I’m very honored to serve in the Senate just as I was in the House of Delegates. I hope to do my best for my constituents.”

With Arvon’s appointment, there are four women serving in the Senate. The last time two women from the same district served together was in the 69th Legislature when Sens. Charlotte Pritt and Martha Wehrle, who was appointed when Darrell Holmes became clerk, served the 17th district. Arvon and Sen. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming, both serve the Ninth District.

Arvon said she had not yet filed for re-election for the House but plans to run for Senate this year.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/legislature/arvon-appointed-to-th-district-senate-seat/article_6e490754-0058-11e8-8ee7-934bb524d9e1.html

See more from The Register-Herald