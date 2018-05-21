ArtSpring Weekend starts Friday in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands

The Inter-Mountain

DAVIS, W.Va. — Art lovers will flock to West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands later this month to enjoy the seventh annual ArtSpring Weekend Friday through Saturday.

Begun in 2011, ArtSpring highlights the rich and varied arts communities of Thomas, Davis, Parsons and Canaan in Tucker County. Gallery owners, artists and musicians come together each Memorial Day weekend to celebrate their mountain creativity.

“ArtSpring kicks off the spring and summer travel season with a whimsical weekend of live music, unique art, and great food,” said Jessica Waldo, Tucker County CVB executive director. “West Virginia’s natural beauty is inspirational and attracts artists and artisans from around the world to live and work here.