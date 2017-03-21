Around the Rotunda: Tourism Day fills Capitol Rotunda with activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. WV Press Association Photographer Dalton Walker offers photographs of the event.
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Megan Brown, destination sales representative for West Virginia State Parks, gave visitors a look at all West Virginia State Parks offer. WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Brittany Javins, left, and Mallory Richards represented FestivAll. WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Samantha Helman, Sue Sheets and Anne Beardsley represented the Elkins Welcome Center/ Train Depot. WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Delegate Bill Hartman, D-43rd District, visits with Anne Beardsley, director of the Elkins Welcome Center/Train Depot, during Tourism Day. WV Press Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Evan and Brooke Young, founders/owners/nstructors, represented Appalachian Boarding Company. WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Duane J. Brown and son Justin Brown, at right, owners of Finca La Despensa, talk Imported coffee with a visitor to their display. WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Robin Hildebrand, group sales manager, represented Adventures on the Gorge and it’s ‘The Lookout Post.’ WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker
Tourism Day at the West Virginia Legislature, March 20, brought tourism industry representatives from across West Virginia to the State Capitol Rotunda. Lori Kudlak and Jackie Shia represented Wheeling Jesuit University’s Challenger Learning Center. WV Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker