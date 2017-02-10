Around the Rotunda: Legislative Schedule for Monday, Feb. 13

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Senate convenes at 11 a.m.

Committee Schedule

N/A

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 – House convenes at 11 a.m.

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Increasing the penalties for violating the Whistle-blower Law (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 9:30 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Roads and Transportation – 1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

Committee on Education – 2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

Committee on Finance – 2:00 p.m. – Room 464M