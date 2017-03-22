Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, March 22

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 45 : Home of Anna Lindquist, 1996 NHSPA Hall of Fame Inductee highway sign

: Home of Anna Lindquist, 1996 NHSPA Hall of Fame Inductee highway sign SR 48 : Congratulating Charleston Catholic golf team for winning 2016 Class A State Championship

: Congratulating Charleston Catholic golf team for winning 2016 Class A State Championship SR 49: Designating March 22, 2017, as Civil Air Patrol Day in WV

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Relating to domestic relations (original similar to SB 317)

: Relating to domestic relations (original similar to SB 317) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Increasing penalty for crime of child abuse causing death by parent, guardian, custodian or other person

: Increasing penalty for crime of child abuse causing death by parent, guardian, custodian or other person Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 339 : Creating Legislative Coalition on Chronic Pain Management

: Creating Legislative Coalition on Chronic Pain Management Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Creating Legislative Coalition on Diabetes Management

: Creating Legislative Coalition on Diabetes Management Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 398: Creating Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 18 : Requiring new comprehensive statewide student assessment

: Requiring new comprehensive statewide student assessment Com. Sub. for SB 362 : Authorizing redirection of certain amounts to General Revenue Fund

: Authorizing redirection of certain amounts to General Revenue Fund Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 382 : Allowing automobile auctions obtain abandoned vehicles’ titles

: Allowing automobile auctions obtain abandoned vehicles’ titles Com. Sub. for SB 414 : Creating Division of Multimodal Transportation (original similar to HB 2717)

: Creating Division of Multimodal Transportation (original similar to HB 2717) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 461 : Exempting WV State Police from state purchasing requirements

: Exempting WV State Police from state purchasing requirements Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Removing restrictions on maximum wager per limited video lottery game and bill denominations accepted by video lottery terminals

: Removing restrictions on maximum wager per limited video lottery game and bill denominations accepted by video lottery terminals Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Permitting bear hunting with guides

: Permitting bear hunting with guides Com. Sub. for SB 479 : Relating to regulation of liquor sales

: Relating to regulation of liquor sales Com. Sub. for SB 499 : Creating Debt Resolution Services Division in Auditor’s office (original similar to HB 2791)

: Creating Debt Resolution Services Division in Auditor’s office (original similar to HB 2791) Com. Sub. for SB 523 : Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees

: Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees Com. Sub. for SB 533 : Relating to taxes on wine and intoxicating liquors (original similar to HB 2894)

: Relating to taxes on wine and intoxicating liquors (original similar to HB 2894) Com. Sub. for SB 572 : Relating to nonpartisan election of county surveyors

: Relating to nonpartisan election of county surveyors SB 585 : Relating to locomotive crew size

: Relating to locomotive crew size SB 595 : Allowing county assessors make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes

: Allowing county assessors make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes SB 684: Relating generally to WV State Police

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 61 : Providing consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain services and tangible personal property sold for repair, remodeling and maintenance of aircraft (original similar to HB 2774, HB 2806)

: Providing consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain services and tangible personal property sold for repair, remodeling and maintenance of aircraft (original similar to HB 2774, HB 2806) Com. Sub. for SB 76 : Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act (original similar to HB 2107, HB 2536, HB 2657, SB 366)

: Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act (original similar to HB 2107, HB 2536, HB 2657, SB 366) Com. Sub. for SB 183 : Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture (original similar to HB 2790)

: Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture (original similar to HB 2790) Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Creating special revenue fund sources for Division of Labor to meet statutory obligations (original similar to HB 2776)

: Creating special revenue fund sources for Division of Labor to meet statutory obligations (original similar to HB 2776) SB 464 : Eliminating taxation on annuity consideration received by life insurer

: Eliminating taxation on annuity consideration received by life insurer Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 486 : Relating to health care provider taxes

: Relating to health care provider taxes SB 504 : Defining “special aircraft property”

: Defining “special aircraft property” Com. Sub. for SB 535 : Reorganizing Division of Tourism (original similar to HB 2899)

: Reorganizing Division of Tourism (original similar to HB 2899) Com. Sub. for SB 538: Creating special conditions of parole

Committee Schedule:

8:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Continuation of agenda from March 21

of agenda from March 21 (Below is the entire March 21 Agenda – some items have been addressed)

SB 74 : Allowing fire departments to charge fees for service calls

: Allowing fire departments to charge fees for service calls SB 433 : Permitting counties increase excise tax on privilege of transferring real property

: Permitting counties increase excise tax on privilege of transferring real property SB 602 : Creating uniform system of recording and indexing fictitious names used by sole proprietors

: Creating uniform system of recording and indexing fictitious names used by sole proprietors SB 658 : Establishing procedure for retitling mobile and manufactured homes

: Establishing procedure for retitling mobile and manufactured homes SB 408 : Relating to public employees

: Relating to public employees SB 412 : Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements

: Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements SB 534 : Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments

: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments SB 502 : Authorizing WV National Guard contract persons to perform specialized technical services

: Authorizing WV National Guard contract persons to perform specialized technical services SB 294: Relating to Community Sustainability Investment Pilot Program

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 316: Requiring individuals receiving unemployment compensation apply for and accept seasonal employment

10 a.m.: Interstate Cooperation (451M)

SB 659: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

Subcommittee report for SB 283 : Creating Food Production Act

: Creating Food Production Act Originating resolution to study the transfer of the State of West Virginia’s food production inspections and regulations to the Department of Agriculture

to study the transfer of the State of West Virginia’s food production inspections and regulations to the Department of Agriculture Committee Substitute for SB 586 : Changing fees for custom slaughters from annual to triennial

: Changing fees for custom slaughters from annual to triennial SB 647 : Relating generally to additional county excise taxes on real property transfer

: Relating generally to additional county excise taxes on real property transfer SCR 35: Urging Congress reassess federal definition of industrial hemp

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2868 : Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act

: Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act SB 376 : Requiring certain persons comply with registration requirements of Sex Offender Registration Act

: Requiring certain persons comply with registration requirements of Sex Offender Registration Act SB 167 : Relating to DNA evidence

: Relating to DNA evidence HB 2506 : Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria

: Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria SB 637 : ABC licensing of resorts with multiple locations

: ABC licensing of resorts with multiple locations SB 584 : Creating independent redistricting commission with certain requirements

: Creating independent redistricting commission with certain requirements SB 592 : Providing independent redistricting commission propose redistricting plans during census years

: Providing independent redistricting commission propose redistricting plans during census years Originating Joint Resolution No. 1 : Constitutional Amendment Eliminating County Surveyor Office

: Constitutional Amendment Eliminating County Surveyor Office SB 576: Providing exception to waste for certain oil and gas development

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Committee Substitute for SB 437 : Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Fund

: Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Fund Committee Substitute for SB 60 : Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance

: Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance SB 493 : Providing increase in compensation for conservation officers

: Providing increase in compensation for conservation officers Committee Substitute for SB 628: Relating to providing funding for Statewide Interoperable Radio Network

5:30 p.m.: Select Committee on Tax Reform (451M)

SJR 8: Fair and Simple Tax Reform or FASTR amendment

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. C. R. 10 – John Cameron Brown Bridge

* H. C. R. 19 – U.S. Army PFC Freeman Ray Meade Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 20 – US Army PVT James Earl Pelfrey Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 21 – 1SG Carl J. Crabtree Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 22 – U.S. Air Force MSgt Johnny Baxter Clark and U.S. Air Force MSgt Carl Richard (Dick) Clark Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 23 – U.S. Army SSG Styish R. Morris Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 30 – U.S. Army PFC Cornelious Wiley Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 35 – Arnold Miller Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 49 – U.S. Army PFC Donald Ray Cochran Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 51 – Toby” Runyon Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 54 – U.S. Army PVT Preston D. Vanscoy Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 56 – U. S. Army CPL George Browning Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 62 – Webster County Veterans Highway

* H. C. R. 63 – William B. Burgess Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 68 – James Earl Gibson Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 73 – U S Army Air Corps PVT William James Irwin, Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2827<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2827&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Updating the all payor claims database

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2840<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2840&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Reorganizing the departments, agencies and commissions within the executive branch of state government

* H. B. 2856<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2856&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Declaring public policy and legislative intent for improving the marketing, quality and frequency of passenger rail service of the Cardinal Passenger Train

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 127<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=127&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2519<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2519&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Medicaid program compact

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2808<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2808&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – The West Virginia Assisted Outpatient Treatment Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2857<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2857&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – West Virginia Safer Workplaces Act

* H. B. 3009<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3009&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to access by the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to the Controlled Substances Monitoring Program database

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

* H. B. 3089<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3089&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 306<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=306&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Workforce West Virginia

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2004&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating and maintaining a centralized state vehicle inventory system

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2180<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2180&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the issuance of special “In God We Trust” motor vehicle registration plates

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2208<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2208&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2366<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2366&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to selling Jackie Withrow Hospital

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2475<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2475> – Authorizing the Tax Commissioner to collect tax, interest and penalties due and owing from payments to vendors and contractors from the Auditor and other state, county, district or municipal officers and agents

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2494<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2494&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that statewide school report cards are only to be made available to custodial parents and guardians of students upon request

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2524<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2524&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Improving the focus on school-level continuous improvement processes

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2679<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2679&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the possession of firearms in parks and park facilities

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2709<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2709&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the City of South Charleston to levy a special district excise tax

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2734<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2734&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing a method for the collection and remittance of property taxes related to dealers’ heavy equipment inventory

* H. B. 2774<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2774&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Defining special aircraft property

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2805<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2805&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2871<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2871&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the mandated employer versus employee cost share of eighty percent employer, twenty percent employee for Public Employee Insurance Agency

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3093<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3093&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing Broadband Enhancement and Expansion Policies

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 2763<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2763&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the approval by the Council for Community and Technical College Education of acquisitions.

* H. B. 2841<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2841&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting in order to be compensated for the meeting.

* H. B. 2980<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2980&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to civil lawsuit filing fees for multiple defendant civil action.

2 p.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 2776<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2776&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Creating of special revenue funding sources for the Division of Labor.

* H. B. 2936<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2936&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring competitive bidding for all state purchases of commodities, printing and services.

* H. B. Org, Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund.

* H. B. Org, Authorizing redirection of certain amounts to General Revenue Fund.

Committee on the Judiciary – 9:15 a.m. – Room 418M

* HB2799<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2799&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

* HB2869<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

* HB2794<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2794&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to the means of giving notice to a debt collector of a consumer’s representation by legal counsel

* HB3020<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person

* HB3101<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3101&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Creating a misdemeanor for violation of catching, taking or killing fish within two hundred feet of agency personnel stocking fish into public waters

* SB239<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=239&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities

* HB2383<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years

* HB2654<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2654&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

* HB2548<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2548&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to the use of outside speakers by persons licensed to manufacture, sale, possess for sale, transport or distribute nonintoxicating beer

* HB2109<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2109&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act

* HB2453<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2453&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Expanding the list of persons the Commissioner of Agriculture may license to grow or cultivate industrial hemp

*** Committee will break for 11 a.m. floor session, and resume its meeting following it ***

The following bills may be added to the agenda pending subcommittee report:

* HB 2002<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2002&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to parental notification of abortions performed on unemancipated minors

* HB 2704<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2704&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offenses against children with whom they hold positions of trust from holding certification or license valid in public schools

* HB 2781<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2781&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Requiring a person desiring to vote to present documentation identifying the voter to one of the poll clerks

* HB 2930<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2930&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Allowing powerball winners to remain anonymous

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Education – 9 a.m. – Room 434M

K-12 ISSUES SUBCOMMITTEE

* H. B. 2443<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2443&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing academic standards and assessment methods

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* H. B. 2815<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2815&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to higher education governance

* H. B. 2711<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2711&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Abolishing regional educational service agencies and providing for the transfer of property and records

Committee on Government Organization – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2515<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2515&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2017.

* HB 2935<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2935&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to state flood protection planning.

* HB 2897<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2897&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Raising the amount required for competitive bidding of construction contracts by the state and its subdivisions.

* HB 2346<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2346&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to motor vehicle license plates.

* HB 3053<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3053&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to motor vehicle lighting.

* HB 2949<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2949&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting specified Division of Natural Resources’ contracts for some replacement, repair or design for repairs to facilities from review and approval requirements.

* HB 2788<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2788&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of a probationary firefighter.

* HB 2939<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2939&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the sale of items in the State Police Academy post exchange to the public. (JUD)