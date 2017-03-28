Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, March 29

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Wednesday, March 29, is the 50th Day of the Legislative Session. Also known as “crossover day,” this is the last day for a bill to be passed out of the house of the Legislature in which it was introduced. (This rule does not apply to the budget or supplemental appropriations bills).

SENATE:

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

Committee Schedule:

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

House to convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2129<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2129&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the powers and authority of state and local law enforcement to enforce underage drinking laws at private clubs

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2195<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2195&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to requiring comprehensive drug awareness and prevention program in all public schools

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2363&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring that a state employee with a commercial driver’s license have a current medical evaluation certification

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2428<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2428&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing additional substance abuse treatment facilities

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2483&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2708<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2708&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2759<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2759&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating Statewide Interoperable Radio Network

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2776<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2776&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating of special revenue funding sources for the Division of Labor

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2851<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2851&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Updating fee structure provisions for broker-dealers

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=2933&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the consumers sales and service taxes and use taxes [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend by Delegates Nelson and Boggs]

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3062<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=3062&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – The state Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3080<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=3080&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring instruction in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution (Espinosa) (Regular)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3102<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=3102&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to selling Hopemont Hospital

* H. B. 3108<http://www.legis.state. wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_ history.cfm?INPUT=3108&year= 2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing redirection of certain amounts to the General Revenue Fund

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 437<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=437&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 36<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=36&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting school nurses to possess and administer opioid antagonists (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 41<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=41&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Extending time person may be subject to probation

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 338<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=338&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to medical professional liability

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 442<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=442&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to crimes against persons

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 455<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=455&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to commitment of persons to custody of Commissioner of Corrections (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 473<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=473&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting collection and sale of naturally shed deer antlers

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 497<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=497&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to liability for health care providers who provide services at school athletic events (Shott) (Regular)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 531<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=531&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration

* S. B. 684<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=684&year=2017& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to WV State Police

Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary – 8:45 a.m. – Room 410M

(Meeting will break for 9 a.m. floor session and resume after. Agenda to be posted following Tuesday evening’s meeting.)

Committee on Rules – 8:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber