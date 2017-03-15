Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, March 15

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 28 : Creating new system for certain contiguous counties to establish regional recreation authorities – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 2697)

: Creating new system for certain contiguous counties to establish regional recreation authorities – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 2697) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Providing for confidentiality of patients’ medical records

: Providing for confidentiality of patients’ medical records Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Division of Human Services (original similar to HB 2500)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Division of Human Services (original similar to HB 2500) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 303 : Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to DHHR (original similar to HB 2640)

: Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to DHHR (original similar to HB 2640) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 306 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Workforce West Virginia (original similar to HB 2499)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Workforce West Virginia (original similar to HB 2499) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 454 : Providing more efficient collection and submission of state moneys received from court transactions or court services (original similar to HB 2731, HB 2737)

: Providing more efficient collection and submission of state moneys received from court transactions or court services (original similar to HB 2731, HB 2737) Eng. SB 466 : Calculating state share of gross profits from limited video lottery revenues at 50 percent

: Calculating state share of gross profits from limited video lottery revenues at 50 percent Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 497: Relating to liability for health care providers who provide services at school athletic events

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 186 : Adjusting date when children become eligible for certain school programs and school attendance requirements (original similar to HB 2478)

: Adjusting date when children become eligible for certain school programs and school attendance requirements (original similar to HB 2478) Com. Sub. for SB 192 : Relating generally to licensed surveyors

: Relating generally to licensed surveyors Com. Sub. for SB 255 : Relating to filling vacancies on county commissions and other county offices

: Relating to filling vacancies on county commissions and other county offices Com. Sub. for SB 413 : Relating to bids on government construction contracts

: Relating to bids on government construction contracts Com. Sub. for SB 471 : Relating to state ownership of wildlife

: Relating to state ownership of wildlife Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure

: Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure SB 495 : Relating to regulation of events by State Athletic Commission

: Relating to regulation of events by State Athletic Commission SB 524 : Relating to WV academic standards

: Relating to WV academic standards Com. Sub. for SB 531 : Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration

: Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration SB 536 : Authorizing tracking of wounded or injured bear or deer

: Authorizing tracking of wounded or injured bear or deer Com. Sub. for SB 575: Limiting nuisance actions against shooting ranges for noise

FIRST READING

SB 443 : Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund (original similar to HB 2766)

: Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund (original similar to HB 2766) SB 444 : Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund (original similar to HB 2765)

: Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund (original similar to HB 2765) Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating to pharmacy audits

: Relating to pharmacy audits Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2678: Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions

Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 38 : Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites

: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites SB 76 : Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act

: Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act SB 501: Relating to WV Economic Development Authority

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 183 : Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture.

: Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture. SB 579 : Exempting farm winery from certain taxes

: Exempting farm winery from certain taxes SB 586: Changing fees for custom slaughters from annual to triennial

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 374: Relating to computing retirement benefits for certain members of Legislature

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2447 : Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission

: Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission SB 608 : Clarifying lawful business structures are unaffected by enactment of prohibitory legislation

: Clarifying lawful business structures are unaffected by enactment of prohibitory legislation SB 290 : Authorizing operators of distillery or mini-distillery offer for purchase and consumption of liquor on Sundays

: Authorizing operators of distillery or mini-distillery offer for purchase and consumption of liquor on Sundays SB 216 : Prohibiting exclusion, modifications or limitation of warranty or remedy in sale of used motor vehicles.

: Prohibiting exclusion, modifications or limitation of warranty or remedy in sale of used motor vehicles. HB 2001: Relating to ethics and transparency in government

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 437: Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2618<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2618&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to body mass index

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 301<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=301&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to State Board of Education, School Lunch Program

* S. B. 330<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=330&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2373<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2373&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing school bus drivers trained in administration of epinephrine auto-injectors to administer auto-injectors

* H. B. 2427<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2427&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies listed in the online state phone directory to update certain employee information

* H. B. 2446<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2446&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the requirement that all executive branch agencies maintain a website that contains specific information

* H. B. 2522<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2522&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Nurse licensure compact

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2601<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2601&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal policemen’s or municipal firemen’s pension and relief funds

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2603<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2603&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal policemen’s or firemen’s pension and relief funds that are funded at one hundred and twenty-five percent or more

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2631<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2631&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to time standards for disposition of complaint proceedings

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2649<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2649&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2683<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2683&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia Insurance Guaranty Association Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2792&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring the Library Commission to survey the libraries of the state

* H. B. 2796<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2796&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia National Guard entering into contracts and subcontracts for specialized technical services

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2546<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2555<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2555&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2586<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2586&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to required minimum distribution of retirement benefits of plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2676<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2676&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Transferring the Security office under the Division of Culture and History to the Division of Protective Services

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2739<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2739&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supplemental Medicaid provider reimbursement

* H. B. 2766<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2766&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a new special revenue fund, designated the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2811<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2811&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the definition of above ground storage tanks

* H. B. 2833<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2833&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Specifying the contents and categories of information for inclusion in annual reports

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2839<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2839&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Updating the procedures for legislative review of departments and licensing boards

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2852<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2852&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the preparation of a comprehensive annual financial report

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2868<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2868&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 418M

* HB 2797<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2797&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Codifying statutory immunity for government agencies and officials from actions of third-parties using documents or records

* HB 2798<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2798&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party

* HB 2767<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2767&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the Secretary of State to transmit electronic versions of undeliverable mail to the circuit clerks

* HB 2961<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2961&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to charitable bingo games and charitable raffles

* HB 2828<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2828&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Changing the number of strikes in jury selection in felony cases

* HB 2980<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2980&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to civil lawsuit filing fees for multiple defendant civil action

* HB 2941<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2941&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring the Commissioner of the Division of Highways to utilize the Attorney General for all legal assistance and services

* HB 3030<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3030&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to appeals as a matter of right in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

** Break for 11 a.m. Floor Session ***

Following Floor Session – Room 410M

* Continuation of bills from morning session.

Committee on Education – 9 a.m. – Room 434M

* H. B. 2702<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2702&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to excused absences for personal illness from school

* H. B. 2569<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2569&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to employment, promotion and transfer of professional personnel by county boards of education

* H. B. 2738<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2738&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Providing flexibility in the transfer process of school personnel

Committee on Government Organization – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2819<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2819&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Terminating the State Agency for Surplus Property. (2nd reference to Finance)

* HB 2698<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2698&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Providing certain notice to civil service exempt employees dismissed from employment due to change in administration. (JUD)

* HB 2812<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2812&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Office of Rural Health Policy. (FIN)

* HB 2936<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2936&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring competitive bidding for all state purchases of commodities, printing and services. (FIN)

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 2402<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2402&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to abandoned antique vehicles.

* H. B. 2637<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2637&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to employment of retired teachers and prospective employable professional personnel in areas of critical need and shortage.

* H. B. 2471<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2471&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to insurance coverage for breast cancer screening.

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 2856<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2856&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Declaring public policy and legislative intent for improving the marketing, quality and frequency of passenger rail service of the Cardinal Passenger Train.

* H. B. 2734<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2734&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing a method for the collection and remittance of property taxes related to dealers’ heavy equipment inventory.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – 1 p.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 2788<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2788&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of a probationary firefighter

* House Bill 2838<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

* House Bill 2804<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2804&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Removing chiropractors from the list of medical professions required to obtain continuing education on mental health conditions common to veterans and family members

* House Bill 3034<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3034&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting military retirement income from personal income tax after specified date