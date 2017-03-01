Latest News:
March 1, 2017

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, March 1

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:                      

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

  • SCR 24: US Army PFC Joe Messe, Sr., Memorial Bridge

 

THIRD READING

 

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 4: Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (original similar to HB 2692)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 5: Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 9: Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 180: Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 225: Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court
  • Com. Sub. for SB 236: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 2580)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 261: Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 337: Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 345: Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays
  • Eng. SB 346: Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 347: Relating to modernization of Physician Assistant Practice Act (original similar to HB 2753)

 

FIRST READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 190: Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing
  • Com. Sub. for SB 410: Relating to marking traps with DNR identification tag
  • Com. Sub. for SB 439: Relating to venue for civil and criminal actions at Salem Correctional Center

 

 

 

Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

  • SB 61: Providing consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain services and tangible personal Property sold for repair, remodeling and maintenance of aircraft
  • SB 76: Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act

 

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

  • SB 27: Permitting sale of home-based, micro-processed foods at farmers markets
  • SB 283: Creating Food Production Act (discussion of bill only)

 

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

  • SB 392: Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System
  • SB 393: Relating to administration of municipal pensions

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • TBA

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Veterans’ Assistance

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

Wednesday, March 1, 2017  

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2420<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2420&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the State Board of Education may delegate its Medicaid provider status and subsequent reimbursement to regional educational service agencies or county boards

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2506<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2506&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         S. B. 231<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=231&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to State Board of Education and Medicaid-eligible children

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2329<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2329&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2620&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2646<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2646&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Terminating the Women’s Commission and discontinue its functions

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2648&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing penalties for manufacturing or transportation of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2364<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2364&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting electioneering within or near early voting locations during early voting periods

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2502<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2502&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to reciprocity of occupational licenses with other states

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2619<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2619&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Risk Management and Own Risk and Solvency Assessment Act

*         H. B. 2630<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2630&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the West Virginia Board of Medicine and the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine to share staff

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2651<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2651&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools

*         H. B. 2684<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2684&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Imposing penalties for repeat violations of the prohibition against driving under the influence on a suspended license

 

 

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410M

*         HB 2678<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2678&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions

*         HB 2674<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2674&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person

*         SB 151<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=151&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules

*         SB 127<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=127&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules

*         SB 237<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=237&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Repealing obsolete rules of Department of Revenue

*         SB 134<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=134&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Bureau of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules

*         SB 113<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=113&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules

**Break for 11:00 am Floor Session**

2 p.m. – Room 410M

*         Committee will continue with bills from morning session

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – Room 464M

*         H. B. 2590<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2590&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act.

*         H. B. 2594<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2594&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Updating the meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act.

9:30 a.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for the State Auditor’s Office

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for the Department of Agriculture

Immediately following the 3:00 p.m. budget hearing:

*         H. B. 2740<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2740&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration.
Committee on Education
2:30 p.m. – Room 434M

*         H. B. 2637<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2637&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to employment of retired teachers and prospective employable professional personnel in areas of critical need and shortage

*         H. B. 2561<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2561&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to public school support

Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m. – Room 215E

Committee work groups to convene at 9 a.m. to discuss results of various legislative audits. Meetings to take place in the following rooms  –  (**Work group assignments posted outside the House Clerk’s Office**):

*         Work group A, in the committee room 215E

*         Work group B, in room 228E

*         Work group C, in room 213E

*         Work group D, in the committee room 215E

*         Work group E, in room 206E

*         HB 2554<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2554&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act.

*         HB 2691<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2691&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing a person who is qualified by training to be a barber and a cosmetologist to elect to practice solely as a barber.

*         HB 2725<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2725&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products.

*         Com. Sub. for SB 116<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=116&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification standards. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

