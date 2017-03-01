Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, March 1

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 24: US Army PFC Joe Messe, Sr., Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 4 : Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (original similar to HB 2692)

: Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (original similar to HB 2692) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 5 : Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases

: Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 9 : Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218)

: Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 180 : Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services

: Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 225 : Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court

: Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court Com. Sub. for SB 236 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 2580)

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (original similar to HB 2580) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 261 : Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor

: Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 337 : Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register

: Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 345 : Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays

: Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays Eng. SB 346 : Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers

: Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 347: Relating to modernization of Physician Assistant Practice Act (original similar to HB 2753)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 190 : Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing

: Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing Com. Sub. for SB 410 : Relating to marking traps with DNR identification tag

: Relating to marking traps with DNR identification tag Com. Sub. for SB 439: Relating to venue for civil and criminal actions at Salem Correctional Center

Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 61 : Providing consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain services and tangible personal Property sold for repair, remodeling and maintenance of aircraft

: Providing consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain services and tangible personal Property sold for repair, remodeling and maintenance of aircraft SB 76: Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

SB 27 : Permitting sale of home-based, micro-processed foods at farmers markets

: Permitting sale of home-based, micro-processed foods at farmers markets SB 283: Creating Food Production Act (discussion of bill only)

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 392 : Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

: Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System SB 393: Relating to administration of municipal pensions

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services

Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Veterans’ Assistance

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2420<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2420&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the State Board of Education may delegate its Medicaid provider status and subsequent reimbursement to regional educational service agencies or county boards

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2506<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2506&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* S. B. 231<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=231&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to State Board of Education and Medicaid-eligible children

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2329<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2329&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2620&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2646<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2646&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Terminating the Women’s Commission and discontinue its functions

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2648&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing penalties for manufacturing or transportation of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2364<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2364&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting electioneering within or near early voting locations during early voting periods

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2502<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2502&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to reciprocity of occupational licenses with other states

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2619<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2619&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Risk Management and Own Risk and Solvency Assessment Act

* H. B. 2630<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2630&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the West Virginia Board of Medicine and the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine to share staff

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2651<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2651&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools

* H. B. 2684<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2684&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Imposing penalties for repeat violations of the prohibition against driving under the influence on a suspended license

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410M

* HB 2678<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2678&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions

* HB 2674<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2674&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person

* SB 151<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=151&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules

* SB 127<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=127&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules

* SB 237<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=237&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Repealing obsolete rules of Department of Revenue

* SB 134<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=134&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Bureau of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules

* SB 113<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=113&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules

**Break for 11:00 am Floor Session**

2 p.m. – Room 410M

* Committee will continue with bills from morning session

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – Room 464M

* H. B. 2590<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2590&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act.

* H. B. 2594<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2594&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Updating the meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act.

9:30 a.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for the State Auditor’s Office

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for the Department of Agriculture

Immediately following the 3:00 p.m. budget hearing:

* H. B. 2740<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2740&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration.

Committee on Education

2:30 p.m. – Room 434M

* H. B. 2637<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2637&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to employment of retired teachers and prospective employable professional personnel in areas of critical need and shortage

* H. B. 2561<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2561&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to public school support

Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m. – Room 215E

Committee work groups to convene at 9 a.m. to discuss results of various legislative audits. Meetings to take place in the following rooms – (**Work group assignments posted outside the House Clerk’s Office**):

* Work group A, in the committee room 215E

* Work group B, in room 228E

* Work group C, in room 213E

* Work group D, in the committee room 215E

* Work group E, in room 206E

* HB 2554<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2554&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act.

* HB 2691<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2691&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing a person who is qualified by training to be a barber and a cosmetologist to elect to practice solely as a barber.

* HB 2725<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2725&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products.

* Com. Sub. for SB 116<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=116&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification standards. (2nd reference to Judiciary)