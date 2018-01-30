Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 31
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018
22th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Jan. 31 — WV Nurses Unity Day, Upper House, Upper Senate and Upper Well Area, and Lower Rotunda.
Feb. 1 — West Virginia Press Association Breakfast at Embassy Suites, 7:30 a.m . until 9 a.m.; WV Hospital Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 22: Designating January 31, 2018, as Nurses Unity Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 11: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 237: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102)
- Eng. SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty
- Eng. SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS
- Eng. SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration
- SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-31)
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)
- Com. Sub. for SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)
- Com. Sub. for SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance
- SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 258: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons
- Com. Sub. for SB 268: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143)
- SB 324: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played
- SB 345: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts
- SB 350: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State
- SB 357: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303)
- Com. Sub. for SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission
- SB 430: Encouraging collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs
9 a.m.: Volunteer Fire Department/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (208W)
2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)
- SB 317: Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
- Originating Bill: Authorizing the establishment of a work group to study and recommend legislation relating to milk rules and regulations
- SB 375: Relating to farmers markets
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- Originating Bill: Relating to Pensions Contribution Holiday
- Explanation of proposed bill relating to employers who fail to remit withholdings to pension fund by CPRB
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 102: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 181: Authorizing DMAPS to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 6)
o SB 181: State Fire Commission rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs
o SB 182: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification
o SB 183: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to protocol for law enforcement to domestic violence
o Directing the Fire Marshal to promulgate Electrician Licensing Rule 103 CSR 5 (replacing SB 180 – promulgated by wrong agency)
o Repealing 149 CSR 5 (Statutory authority terminated on 6/30/2009)
- Com. Sub. for SB 230: Authorizing the Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 10)
- SB 221: Division of Labor rule relating to Zipline and Canopy Tour Responsibility Act
- SB 222: Division of Labor rule relating to bedding and upholstered furniture
- SB 223: Division of Labor rule relating to Amusement Rides and Amusement Attractions Safety Act
- SB 224: Division of Labor rule relating to Elevator Safety Act
- SB 225: Division of Labor rule relating to employer wage bonds
- SB 226: Division of Labor rule relating to registration of service persons and agencies
- SB 227: Division of Labor rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions
- SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
- SB 229: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides
- SB 230: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals
- SB 231: DNR rule relating to general hunting
- SB 232: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting
- SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses
- SB 234: DNR rule relating to wildlife disease management
- HB 4002: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020
- SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Community & Technical Colleges
Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 31, 2018
- SB 431: Requiring DHHR implement work requirements for SNAP applicants (Takubo, Trump, Karnes, Rucker, Azinger, Maroney; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule (Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (Trump, Gaunch, Palumbo, Prezioso; Judiciary)
- SB 434: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 435: Removing elected or appointed officers (Ojeda; Government Organization then Judiciary)
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4006<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4233<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4242<http://www.wvlegislature.
FIRST READING
* H. B. 2612<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4138<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4199<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4275<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 2654<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4359<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing State Auditor’s Office
3:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing Department of Veterans Assistance
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4200<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4317<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* H. B. 4156<http://www.wvlegislature.