Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 31

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

22th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Jan. 31 — WV Nurses Unity Day, Upper House, Upper Senate and Upper Well Area, and Lower Rotunda.

Feb. 1 — West Virginia Press Association Breakfast at Embassy Suites, 7:30 a.m . until 9 a.m.; WV Hospital Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 22: Designating January 31, 2018, as Nurses Unity Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 11: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 46 : Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs

: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 71 : Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 184 : Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099)

: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 237 : Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) Eng. SB 242 : Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328)

: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 327 : Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty

: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty Eng. SB 385 : Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS

: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS Eng. SB 388 : Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-31)

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 10 : Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)

: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31) Com. Sub. for SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31) Com. Sub. for SB 336 : Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance

: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 258 : Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons

: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons Com. Sub. for SB 268 : Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143)

: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) SB 324 : Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played

: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played SB 345 : Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts

: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts SB 350 : Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State

: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State SB 357 : Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303)

: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) Com. Sub. for SB 386 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission SB 430: Encouraging collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Volunteer Fire Department/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (208W)

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

SB 317 : Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture

: Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture Originating Bill : Authorizing the establishment of a work group to study and recommend legislation relating to milk rules and regulations

: Authorizing the establishment of a work group to study and recommend legislation relating to milk rules and regulations SB 375: Relating to farmers markets

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Originating Bill : Relating to Pensions Contribution Holiday

: Relating to Pensions Contribution Holiday Explanation of proposed bill relating to employers who fail to remit withholdings to pension fund by CPRB

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 102 : Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act

: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act Com. Sub. for SB 181: Authorizing DMAPS to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 6)

o SB 181: State Fire Commission rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs

o SB 182: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification

o SB 183: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to protocol for law enforcement to domestic violence

o Directing the Fire Marshal to promulgate Electrician Licensing Rule 103 CSR 5 (replacing SB 180 – promulgated by wrong agency)

o Repealing 149 CSR 5 (Statutory authority terminated on 6/30/2009)

Com. Sub. for SB 230: Authorizing the Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 10)

SB 221 : Division of Labor rule relating to Zipline and Canopy Tour Responsibility Act

: Division of Labor rule relating to Zipline and Canopy Tour Responsibility Act SB 222 : Division of Labor rule relating to bedding and upholstered furniture

: Division of Labor rule relating to bedding and upholstered furniture SB 223 : Division of Labor rule relating to Amusement Rides and Amusement Attractions Safety Act

: Division of Labor rule relating to Amusement Rides and Amusement Attractions Safety Act SB 224 : Division of Labor rule relating to Elevator Safety Act

: Division of Labor rule relating to Elevator Safety Act SB 225 : Division of Labor rule relating to employer wage bonds

: Division of Labor rule relating to employer wage bonds SB 226 : Division of Labor rule relating to registration of service persons and agencies

: Division of Labor rule relating to registration of service persons and agencies SB 227 : Division of Labor rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions

: Division of Labor rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions SB 228 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines SB 229 : DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides

: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides SB 230 : DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals

: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals SB 231 : DNR rule relating to general hunting

: DNR rule relating to general hunting SB 232 : DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting

: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting SB 233 : DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses

: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses SB 234: DNR rule relating to wildlife disease management

HB 4002 : Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020 SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

: West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Budget Hearing: West Virginia Community & Technical Colleges

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 31, 2018

SB 431 : Requiring DHHR implement work requirements for SNAP applicants (Takubo, Trump, Karnes, Rucker, Azinger, Maroney; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Requiring DHHR implement work requirements for SNAP applicants (Takubo, Trump, Karnes, Rucker, Azinger, Maroney; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 432 : Relating to municipal home rule (Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Relating to municipal home rule (Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 433 : Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (Trump, Gaunch, Palumbo, Prezioso; Judiciary)

: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (Trump, Gaunch, Palumbo, Prezioso; Judiciary) SB 434 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Trump; Judiciary)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Trump; Judiciary) SB 435: Removing elected or appointed officers (Ojeda; Government Organization then Judiciary)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4006<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4006&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4233<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4233&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

FIRST READING

* H. B. 2612<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2612&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4138<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4138&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4199<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4199&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4276&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges,

* H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4016&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency,

* H. B. 4275<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4275&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services,

* H. B. 2654<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2654&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property,

* H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person,

* H. B. 4359<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4359&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles,

* H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions,

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing State Auditor’s Office

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing Department of Veterans Assistance

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4200<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4200&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to the state’s spending units. (2nd Reference to Finance)

* HB 4317<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4317&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act. (2nd Reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* H. B. 4156<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4156&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the qualifications of full and part time nursing school faculty members