Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 31

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018
22th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Jan. 31 — WV Nurses Unity Day, Upper House,  Upper Senate and Upper Well Area, and Lower Rotunda.

Feb. 1 —   West Virginia Press Association Breakfast at Embassy Suites, 7:30 a.m . until 9 a.m.;  WV Hospital Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.

 

SENATE:  Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 22: Designating January 31, 2018, as Nurses Unity Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 11: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 237: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102)
  • Eng. SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty
  • Eng. SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS
  • Eng. SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration
  • SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-31)

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance
  • SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (Bill laid over on Second Reading 01-31)

 

FIRST READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 258: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons
  • Com. Sub. for SB 268: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143)
  • SB 324: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played
  • SB 345: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts
  • SB 350: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State
  • SB 357: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission
  • SB 430: Encouraging collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

9 a.m.: Volunteer Fire Department/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (208W)

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

  • SB 317: Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
  • Originating Bill: Authorizing the establishment of a work group to study and recommend legislation relating to milk rules and regulations
  • SB 375: Relating to farmers markets

 

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

  • Originating Bill: Relating to Pensions Contribution Holiday
  • Explanation of proposed bill relating to employers who fail to remit withholdings to pension fund by CPRB

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 102: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act
  • Com. Sub. for SB 181: Authorizing DMAPS to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 6)

o   SB 181: State Fire Commission rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs

o   SB 182: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification

o   SB 183: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to protocol for law enforcement to domestic violence

o   Directing the Fire Marshal to promulgate Electrician Licensing Rule 103 CSR 5 (replacing SB 180 – promulgated by wrong agency)

o   Repealing 149 CSR 5 (Statutory authority terminated on 6/30/2009)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 230: Authorizing the Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 10)
  • SB 221: Division of Labor rule relating to Zipline and Canopy Tour Responsibility Act
  • SB 222: Division of Labor rule relating to bedding and upholstered furniture
  • SB 223: Division of Labor rule relating to Amusement Rides and Amusement Attractions Safety Act
  • SB 224: Division of Labor rule relating to Elevator Safety Act
  • SB 225: Division of Labor rule relating to employer wage bonds
  • SB 226: Division of Labor rule relating to registration of service persons and agencies
  • SB 227: Division of Labor rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions
  • SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
  • SB 229: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides
  • SB 230: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals
  • SB 231: DNR rule relating to general hunting
  • SB 232: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting
  • SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses
  • SB 234: DNR rule relating to wildlife disease management
  • HB 4002: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020
  • SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Community & Technical Colleges

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 31, 2018

 

  • SB 431: Requiring DHHR implement work requirements for SNAP applicants (Takubo, Trump, Karnes, Rucker, Azinger, Maroney; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule (Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary)
  • SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (Trump, Gaunch, Palumbo, Prezioso; Judiciary)
  • SB 434: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Trump; Judiciary)
  • SB 435: Removing elected or appointed officers (Ojeda; Government Organization then Judiciary)

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4006<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4006&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4233<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4233&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4242<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4242&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

FIRST READING

*         H. B. 2612<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2612&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4138<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4138&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4199<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4199&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*   H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4276&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges,
*   H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4016&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency,
*   H. B. 4275<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4275&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services,
*   H. B. 2654<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2654&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property,
*   H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person,
*   H. B. 4359<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4359&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles,
*   H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions,

Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

*   Budget hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*   Budget hearing State Auditor’s Office

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*   Budget hearing Department of Veterans Assistance

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*   HB 4200<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4200&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to the state’s spending units. (2nd Reference to Finance)
*   HB 4317<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4317&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act. (2nd Reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*   H. B. 4156<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4156&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the qualifications of full and part time nursing school faculty members

