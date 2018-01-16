Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, January 17, 2018
8th Day of the Legislative Session

 Fair Shake Network, AFL-CIO House Caucus 

and Community Bankers of WV Legislative at the West Virginia Legislature

SENATE:  Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 9: Designating January 17, 2018, as Disability Advocacy Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 5: Requesting DMAPS and Division of Personnel develop plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
  • Com. Sub. for SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)
  • SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)
  • SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
  • SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes
  • SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)
  • SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)
  • SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

Scheduled Committee Meetings

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

  • SB 67: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pensions from state income tax

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Agriculture
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Conservation Agency
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Attorney General

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 17, 2018

 

  • SB 302: Relating to size requirements for flags county commissions must purchase and display (Rucker, Azinger, Baldwin, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Ojeda, Romano, Smith, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization)
  • SB 303: Relating to debarment of vendors seeking to provide goods and services to state and its subdivisions (IB) (Carmichael, Prezioso, Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary)
  • SB 304: Relating to authorization and establishment of charter schools (Carmichael; Education then Finance)
  • SB 305: Requiring DHHR provide long-term care and substance abuse treatment facilities (FN) (Smith, Jeffries; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
  • SB 306: Allowing grocery stores to sell certain amount of WV-made wine without license (FN) (Karnes, Azinger, Clements, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Swope; Economic Development then Government Organization)
  • SB 307: Declaring “boot drive” on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance (Trump; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)
  • SB 308: Relating to use of aftermarket crash parts by motor vehicle repair shop (Smith, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary)
  • SB 309: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH (FN) (Karnes; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)
  • SCR 6: Supporting construction of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (Ferns, Carmichael, Weld)

 

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

 

Committee Action on Bills from Tuesday, January 16, 2018

 

Energy, Industry and Mining

  • SB 155: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 156: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 157: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 158: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 159: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
  • Removed from agenda; tentatively scheduled for Thursday

 

  • SB 162: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 163: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 164: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
  • Removed from agenda; tentatively scheduled for Thursday

 

  • SB 150: Relating to wind power projects
  • Passed; to Finance

 

Health and Human Resources

  • SB 165: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 166: DHHR rule relating to food establishments
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 167: DHR rule relating to public water systems
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 168: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 169: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 170: DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 171: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

Government Organization

  • SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 144: Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors
  • Bill is laid over to a future meeting

 

  • SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

Education

  • SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

Judiciary

  • SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

Finance

  • SB 263: Eliminating Film Tax Credits
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

*         H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years

*         H. B. 2483<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2483&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday

*         H. B. 2932<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2932&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing owner of conservation easement be given the right of first refusal

*         H. B. 2938<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2938&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to deduction from jail sentence for litter cleanup

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4038<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4038&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring training conducted on behalf of a state agency to be provided in state-owned facilities. (2nd reference to Finance)

*         HB 4039<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4039&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for Department of Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for Department of Administration

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

  • Budget presentation from the Higher Education Policy Commission

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

  • Budget presentation from state Community and Technical College System
  • H. B. 2799, Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit
  • H. J. R. 103, Election of West Virginia Board of Education members amendment
  • H. B. 4006, Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*         House Bill 2822<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2822&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter

*         House Bill 2838<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

***Agendas and Meeting Times Subject to Change***

