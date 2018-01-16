Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 17
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
8th Day of the Legislative Session
Fair Shake Network, AFL-CIO House Caucus
and Community Bankers of WV Legislative at the West Virginia Legislature
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 9: Designating January 17, 2018, as Disability Advocacy Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 5: Requesting DMAPS and Division of Personnel develop plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
- Com. Sub. for SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)
- SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)
- SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes
- SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)
- SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)
- SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)
Scheduled Committee Meetings
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 67: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pensions from state income tax
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Agriculture
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Conservation Agency
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Attorney General
Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 17, 2018
- SB 302: Relating to size requirements for flags county commissions must purchase and display (Rucker, Azinger, Baldwin, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Ojeda, Romano, Smith, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization)
- SB 303: Relating to debarment of vendors seeking to provide goods and services to state and its subdivisions (IB) (Carmichael, Prezioso, Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 304: Relating to authorization and establishment of charter schools (Carmichael; Education then Finance)
- SB 305: Requiring DHHR provide long-term care and substance abuse treatment facilities (FN) (Smith, Jeffries; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 306: Allowing grocery stores to sell certain amount of WV-made wine without license (FN) (Karnes, Azinger, Clements, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Swope; Economic Development then Government Organization)
- SB 307: Declaring “boot drive” on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance (Trump; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)
- SB 308: Relating to use of aftermarket crash parts by motor vehicle repair shop (Smith, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 309: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH (FN) (Karnes; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)
- SCR 6: Supporting construction of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (Ferns, Carmichael, Weld)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Energy, Industry and Mining
- SB 155: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 156: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 157: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 158: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 159: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
- Removed from agenda; tentatively scheduled for Thursday
- SB 162: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 163: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 164: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
- Removed from agenda; tentatively scheduled for Thursday
- SB 150: Relating to wind power projects
- Passed; to Finance
Health and Human Resources
- SB 165: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 166: DHHR rule relating to food establishments
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 167: DHR rule relating to public water systems
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 168: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 169: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 170: DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 171: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses
- Passed; to Judiciary
Government Organization
- SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 144: Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors
- Bill is laid over to a future meeting
- SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
Education
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
Judiciary
- SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
Finance
- SB 263: Eliminating Film Tax Credits
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state
* H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years
* H. B. 2483<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2483&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday
* H. B. 2932<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2932&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing owner of conservation easement be given the right of first refusal
* H. B. 2938<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2938&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to deduction from jail sentence for litter cleanup
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4038<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4038&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring training conducted on behalf of a state agency to be provided in state-owned facilities. (2nd reference to Finance)
* HB 4039<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4039&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired. (2nd reference to Finance)
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing for Department of Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing for Department of Administration
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
- Budget presentation from the Higher Education Policy Commission
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M
- Budget presentation from state Community and Technical College System
- H. B. 2799, Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit
- H. J. R. 103, Election of West Virginia Board of Education members amendment
- H. B. 4006, Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education
Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* House Bill 2822<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2822&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter
* House Bill 2838<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician
