Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

8th Day of the Legislative Session

Fair Shake Network, AFL-CIO House Caucus

and Community Bankers of WV Legislative at the West Virginia Legislature

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 9: Designating January 17, 2018, as Disability Advocacy Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 5: Requesting DMAPS and Division of Personnel develop plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 73 : Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident Com. Sub. for SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) SB 296 : Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)

: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) SB 297 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer SB 298 : Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes

: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes SB 299 : Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)

: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) SB 300 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Scheduled Committee Meetings

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 67: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pensions from state income tax

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Agriculture

: West Virginia Department of Agriculture Budget Hearing : West Virginia State Conservation Agency

: West Virginia State Conservation Agency Budget Hearing: West Virginia Attorney General

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 17, 2018

SB 302 : Relating to size requirements for flags county commissions must purchase and display (Rucker, Azinger, Baldwin, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Ojeda, Romano, Smith, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization)

: Relating to size requirements for flags county commissions must purchase and display (Rucker, Azinger, Baldwin, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Ojeda, Romano, Smith, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization) SB 303 : Relating to debarment of vendors seeking to provide goods and services to state and its subdivisions (IB) (Carmichael, Prezioso, Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Relating to debarment of vendors seeking to provide goods and services to state and its subdivisions (IB) (Carmichael, Prezioso, Gaunch; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 304 : Relating to authorization and establishment of charter schools (Carmichael; Education then Finance)

: Relating to authorization and establishment of charter schools (Carmichael; Education then Finance) SB 305 : Requiring DHHR provide long-term care and substance abuse treatment facilities (FN) (Smith, Jeffries; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Requiring DHHR provide long-term care and substance abuse treatment facilities (FN) (Smith, Jeffries; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 306 : Allowing grocery stores to sell certain amount of WV-made wine without license (FN) (Karnes, Azinger, Clements, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Swope; Economic Development then Government Organization)

: Allowing grocery stores to sell certain amount of WV-made wine without license (FN) (Karnes, Azinger, Clements, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Swope; Economic Development then Government Organization) SB 307 : Declaring “boot drive” on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance (Trump; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Declaring “boot drive” on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance (Trump; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 308 : Relating to use of aftermarket crash parts by motor vehicle repair shop (Smith, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Relating to use of aftermarket crash parts by motor vehicle repair shop (Smith, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 309 : Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH (FN) (Karnes; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)

: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH (FN) (Karnes; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization) SCR 6: Supporting construction of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (Ferns, Carmichael, Weld)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Energy, Industry and Mining

SB 155 : DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources Passed; to Judiciary

SB 156 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste Passed; to Judiciary

SB 157 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste Passed; to Judiciary

SB 158 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities Passed; to Judiciary

SB 159 : DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants Passed; to Judiciary

SB 160 : DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards

: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards Passed; to Judiciary

SB 161 : DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation

: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation Removed from agenda; tentatively scheduled for Thursday

SB 162 : DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment

: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment Passed; to Judiciary

SB 163 : DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system

: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system Passed; to Judiciary

SB 164 : DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks

: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks Passed; to Judiciary

SB 228 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines Removed from agenda; tentatively scheduled for Thursday

SB 150 : Relating to wind power projects

: Relating to wind power projects Passed; to Finance

Health and Human Resources

SB 165 : DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure

: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure Passed; to Judiciary

SB 166 : DHHR rule relating to food establishments

: DHHR rule relating to food establishments Passed; to Judiciary

SB 167 : DHR rule relating to public water systems

: DHR rule relating to public water systems Passed; to Judiciary

SB 168 : DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services

: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services Passed; to Judiciary

SB 169 : DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access

: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access Passed; to Judiciary

SB 170 : DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities

: DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities Passed; to Judiciary

SB 171 : DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses

: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses Passed; to Judiciary

Government Organization

SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery Passed; to Finance

SB 144 : Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors

: Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 98 : Creating incentives to consolidate local governments

: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments Passed; to be reported to the floor

Education

SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors Passed; to be reported to the floor

Judiciary

SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 110 : Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises Passed; to be reported to the floor

Finance

SB 263 : Eliminating Film Tax Credits

: Eliminating Film Tax Credits Passed; to be reported to the floor

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

* H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years

* H. B. 2483<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2483&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday

* H. B. 2932<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2932&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing owner of conservation easement be given the right of first refusal

* H. B. 2938<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2938&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to deduction from jail sentence for litter cleanup

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4038<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4038&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring training conducted on behalf of a state agency to be provided in state-owned facilities. (2nd reference to Finance)

* HB 4039<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4039&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for Department of Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for Department of Administration

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

Budget presentation from the Higher Education Policy Commission

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

Budget presentation from state Community and Technical College System

H. B. 2799, Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

H. J. R. 103, Election of West Virginia Board of Education members amendment

H. B. 4006, Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 2822<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2822&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter

* House Bill 2838<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

