Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 22
W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 18: US Marine CPL Walter Vincent Filipek Memorial Bridge
- SCR 19: Blue Demon Bridge
- THIRD READING
- Eng. SB 188: Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (original similar to HB 2460)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 222: Relating to disqualification for unemployment benefits (original similar to HB 2435, HB 2575, HB 2582)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 242: Relating to school calendars (original similar to HB 2412, HB 2584)
- SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 182: Providing procedures that prevent disqualifying low bids for government construction contracts due to document technicalities
- Com. Sub. for SB 240: Creating crime of nonconsensual distribution of sexual images
- SB 330: Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act
- FIRST READING
- SB 41: Extending time person may be subject to probation (original similar to HB 2607)
- Com. Sub. for SB 113: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rule awarding matching grants for litter control programs (original similar to HB 2229)
- SB 325: Relating to crossbow hunting
10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)
- SB 224: Repealing requirement for employer’s bond for wages and benefits
- SB 239: Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities
-
-
- 1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- SB 238: Increasing tax credits allowed for rehabilitation of certified historic structures
- SB 341: Establishing WV business growth in low-income communities tax credit
- 2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)
- Originating Senate Joint Resolution: Right to Farm and Ranch
- SB 399: Establishing personal and corporate income tax credits for farmers donating edible agricultural products
- 2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 321: Reporting requirements of employee information to CPRB
- SB 354: Relating to municipalities’ policemen and firemen pension plans
- SB 355: Relating to required minimum distribution of retirement benefits from plans administered by the CPRB
- SB 371: Requiring CPRB adopt smoothing method regarding gains and losses on Teachers Retirement System Fund Assets
- 3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Administration
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Commerce
- 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- TBA
- 1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
-
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2167<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2167&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating a Silver Alert program for senior citizens
* H. B. 2300<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2300&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Regulating step therapy protocols
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2301<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2301&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to direct primary care
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2318<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2318&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to human trafficking
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2347<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2347&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing schools licensed to provide barber, cosmetology and related training to hold theory classes and clinical classes at different locations
* H. B. 2348<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2348&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating any requirement that class hours of students be consecutive
* H. B. 2431<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2431&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing influenza immunizations to be offered to patients and residents of specified facilities
SECOND READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2404<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2404&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2447<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2447&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2465<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2465&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying the requirements that allow a child witness to testify by closed circuit television
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
* H.B. 2542<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2542&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to public higher education personnel
* H.B. 2524<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2524&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Improving the focus on school-level continuous improvement processes
* Presentation on the State Aid Funding Formula by Amy Willard, Executive Director of School Finance
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* HB 2004<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2004&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Creating and maintaining a centralized state vehicle inventory system. (2nd reference to Finance)
Committee on Judiciary
9:30 a.m. – Room 418M
* HB 2506<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2506&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the implementation of water quality standards for the protection of drinking water
* HB 2486<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2506&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that when a party’s health condition is at issue in a civil action, medical records and releases for medical information may be requested and required without court order
* HB 2083<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2506&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing the felony criminal penalties for exposing children to methamphetamine manufacturing
* HB 2585<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2506&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating felony crime of conducting financial transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity
***11:00 AM FLOOR SESSION***
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
* Continuation of bills from morning session
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M
* HB 2123<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2123&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Making the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible to participate in any and all funding administered or distributed by the West Virginia School Building Authority
* HB 2263<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2263&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Lottery Commission, W.Va. State Limited Video Lottery
9:30 a.m. – Room 464M
* Budget Hearing for the Department of Environmental Protection
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget Hearing for the Department of Health and Human Resources
Committee on Veterans’ Affairs
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* HB 2441<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2441&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting honorably discharged veterans to hunt, trap or fish in this state without first obtaining a license
* Brenda Arthur, Charleston resident and founder of local chapter of American Congress for Truth
* Monica Hamilton, Department of Health and Human Resources vii Miscellaneous business
***Committee agendas and meeting times subject to change***