Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 15

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

Senate convenes at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

C. R. 10 – US Army SGT Arthur George Roush Memorial Bridge C. R. 11 – USMC Lance Corporal Edwin Russell ‘Snook’ Danehart Memorial Bridge C. R. 12 – Requesting Joint Committee on Children and Families study government benefit programs

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 151 – Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB2284)

Eng. S. B. 169 – Repealing article providing assistance to Korea and Vietnam veterans exposed to certain chemical defoliants

Eng. S. B. 170 – Repealing state hemophilia program

Eng. S. B. 171 – Repealing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for Elderly

Eng. S. B. 176 – Repealing article concerning detection of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes

Eng. S. B. 237 – Repealing obsolete rules of Department of Revenue – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

B. 174 – Exempting transportation of household goods from PSC jurisdiction – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 127 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB2230)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 230 – Relating to WV officials carrying concealed firearm nationwide

Com. Sub. for S. B. 233 – Excluding from protection oral communications uttered in child care center under Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act

Committee Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W) SB 191: Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades Com. Sub. for SB 222: Providing disqualification for unemployment benefits for individual who left or lost job as result of strike



1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W) SB 238: Increasing tax credits allowed for rehabilitation of certified historic structures



2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W) SB 25: Creating farm-to-food bank tax credit SB 27: Permitting sale of home-based, micro-processed foods at farmers markets



2 p.m.: Pensions (451M) Presentations by Craig Slaughter, Chief Executive Officer, West Virginia Investment Management Board; Blair Taylor, Executive Director, Municipal Pensions Oversight Board; Jeffrey Fleck, Executive Director, Consolidated Public Retirement Board



3 p.m.: Finance (451M) Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Treasurer Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Auditor



3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W) Agenda TBA



HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

House convenes at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Increasing the penalties for violating the Whistle-blower Law (Shott) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2099 – Defining the act of leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injury as a felony; Erin’s Law (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

COMMITTEE ON GOVERNMENT ORGANIZATION – 9 A.M. – ROOM 215E

COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY – 9 A.M. – ROOM 418M

COMMITTEE ON FINANCE – 9 A.M. & 2 P.M. – ROOM 464M

COMMITTEE ON VETERANS’ AFFAIRS AND HOMELAND SECURITY – 1 P.M. – ROOM 434M

COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION – 2:30 P.M. – ROOM 434M