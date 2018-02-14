Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 14 – It’s Valentine’s Day

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

36th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Arts Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; WV Athletic Trainers’ Association Day; WV Funeral Directors Association Legislative Reception, 7 – 9 p.m.; Embassy Suites.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 40 : Designating February 14, 2018, as Tiny Hearts Day

: Designating February 14, 2018, as Tiny Hearts Day SR 41 : Designating February 14, 2018 , as Arts Day

: Designating , as Arts Day SR 42: Recognizing contribution of car dealers to economy of West Virginia

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 36 : Relating generally to DNA testing

: Relating generally to DNA testing Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)

: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) Com. Sub. for SB 321 : Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)

: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) Com. Sub. for SB 397 : Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person

: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person SB 407 : Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 408 : Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending) SB 411 : Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians

: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians Com. Sub. for SB 469 : Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program

: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program Com. Sub. for SB 473 : Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273 : Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)

: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 341 : Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004)

: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 347 : Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274)

: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) Com. Sub. for SB 348 : Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers

: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 355 : Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339)

: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) Com. Sub. for SB 370 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits Com. Sub. for SB 458 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship Com. Sub. for SB 461 : Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund

: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund SB 524 : Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings

: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings SB 525 : Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining

: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SJR 3 : Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109)

: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response

FIRST READING

SB 339 : Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272)

: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) Com. Sub. for SB 358 : Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds

: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds SB 398 : Relating to requirements for making consumer loans

: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans Com. Sub. for SB 495 : Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements

: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements SB 498 : Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3004 : Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 494 : Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association

: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association SB 277 : Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments

: Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments SB 501 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Originating Bill: Relating to increasing amount of income that may be earned by municipal employees before offset of benefits is required

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation HB 4386 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health Community Mental Health Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health Community Mental Health Services Com. Sub. for SB 406 : Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement

: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program

: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program SB 477 : Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives

: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, February 14, 2018

SB 534 : Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property (Palumbo; Judiciary)

: Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property (Palumbo; Judiciary) SB 535 : Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)

: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers (FN) (Trump; Judiciary) SB 536 : Allowing foster and adoptive children obtain lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license within two years of placement (Jeffries; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Allowing foster and adoptive children obtain lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license of placement (Jeffries; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 537 : Implementing Business PROMISE+ Scholarship (FN) (Plymale; Education then Finance)

: Implementing Business PROMISE+ Scholarship (FN) (Plymale; Education then Finance) SB 538: Providing classroom teachers credit against personal income tax for nonreimbursed

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2995 – Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4024 – Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4027 – Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4180 – Relating to wildlife resources

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4197 – Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4279 – Relating to adult protective services system

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4306 – Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

Com. Sub. for S. B. 154 – Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

Com. Sub. for S. B. 184 – Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694 – Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3104 – Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015 – Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4154 – Establishing the 2018 Regulatory Reform Act

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4268 – Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4270 – Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4361 – Bestowing the West Augusta Award upon each West Virginian graduating from U. S. Military Academies with the highest-grade point average

H. B. 4433 – Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

H. B. 4434 – Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 163 – Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules

Com. Sub. for S. B. 165 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

S. B. 379 – Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

S. B. 382 – Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund

S. B. 384 – Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR

S. B. 385 – Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS

Com. Sub. for S. B. 386 – Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission

S. B. 388 – Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2464 – Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4343 – Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders

H. B. 4376 – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

H. B. 4385 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

H. B. 4389 – Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4400 – Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

H. B. 4402 – Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children

H. B. 4462 – Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4473 – Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

H. B. 4449, Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan,

H. B. 4042, Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs,

H. B. 4368, Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid,

H. B. 4436, Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department,

H. B. 4324, Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service,

H. B. 4440, Relating to the "Equal Pay Act of 2018",

H. B. 2383, Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years,

H. B. 4424, Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials,

Com. Sub. for S. B. 395, Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board,

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

H. B. 4157, Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

H. B. 4379, Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

* Originating House Bill, Expiring funds to the Public Employees Insurance Agency

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

SB 350, Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

HB 4304, Creating the Board of Nursing.

HB 4458, Citizen and State Accountability Act.

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

***Agenda to be posted.***

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

House Bill 4326, Exempting veterans from obtaining a certificate of training in handling a firearm

House Bill 2889, Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of a probationary police officer

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 258, Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons

Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 71, Defining "veteran" as it pertains to veteran-owned business

House Bill 4555, Refugee Information Act

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

H.B. 4428, Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count toward an applicant's occupational certification

* H.B.Originating on Higher Education Rules