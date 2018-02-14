Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 14 – It’s Valentine’s Day
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018
36th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Arts Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; WV Athletic Trainers’ Association Day; WV Funeral Directors Association Legislative Reception, 7 – 9 p.m.; Embassy Suites.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 40: Designating February 14, 2018, as Tiny Hearts Day
- SR 41: Designating February 14, 2018, as Arts Day
- SR 42: Recognizing contribution of car dealers to economy of West Virginia
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing
- Com. Sub. for SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)
- Com. Sub. for SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)
- Com. Sub. for SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person
- SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)
- SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians
- Com. Sub. for SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program
- Com. Sub. for SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 341: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274)
- Com. Sub. for SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339)
- Com. Sub. for SB 370: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
- Com. Sub. for SB 458: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship
- Com. Sub. for SB 461: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund
- SB 524: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings
- SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response
FIRST READING
- SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272)
- Com. Sub. for SB 358: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds
- SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans
- Com. Sub. for SB 495: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements
- SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3004: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court
2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)
- SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association
- SB 277: Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments
- SB 501: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System
- Originating Bill: Relating to increasing amount of income that may be earned by municipal employees before offset of benefits is required
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture
- HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education
- HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation
- HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health Community Mental Health Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
- Com. Sub. for SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
- SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives
- SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, February 14, 2018
- SB 534: Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property (Palumbo; Judiciary)
- SB 535: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 536: Allowing foster and adoptive children obtain lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license within two years of placement (Jeffries; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 537: Implementing Business PROMISE+ Scholarship (FN) (Plymale; Education then Finance)
- SB 538: Providing classroom teachers credit against personal income tax for nonreimbursed
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2995<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4024<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4027<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4180<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4197<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4279<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4306<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 154<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 184<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3104<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4270<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4361<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4433<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4434<http://www.wvlegislature.
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 163<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 165<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 379<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 382<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 384<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 385<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 386<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 388<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2464<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4343<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4376<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4385<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4389<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4400<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4402<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4462<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4473<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 4449<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4042<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4436<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4324<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4440<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 395<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
* H. B. 4157<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4379<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Originating House Bill, Expiring funds to the Public Employees Insurance Agency
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* SB 350<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4304<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4458<http://www.wvlegislature.
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
***Agenda to be posted<http://www.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* House Bill 4326<http://www.wvlegislature.
* House Bill 2889<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 258<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 71<http://www.wvlegislature.
* House Bill 4555<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* H.B. 4428<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H.B.Originating on Higher Education Rules